AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Port Angeles’ Gladfelter 11th at NAIA cross-country nationals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — For the second straight year, Port Angeles’ Jack Gladfelter is an NAIA All-American in cross country after finishing 11th at the NAIA 8K nationals in Florida this weekend.

Gladfelter, running for Corban University in Salem, Ore., finished in a time of 24 minutes, 39.35 seconds, just 24 seconds away from first place.

Gladfelter finished eighth last year at the NAIA nationals during his sophomore year in a time of 23:59.9 in a much faster field.

Gladfelter’s Port Angeles High School teammate, Max Baeder also qualified for the NAIA nationals as a runner for The Evergreen State College. He finished 115th in a time of 26:04.7.

Gladfelter was third in the state cross-country championships while running for Port Angeles. He also finished fifth in the state in both the 1,600 and 3,200 his junior year for the Port Angeles track and field team.

Both Gladfelter and Baeder are juniors and have another year of eligibility.