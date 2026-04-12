BOYS SOCCER: Port Angeles blanks Forks 8-0 as Miller breaks another school record

Port Angeles’ Matthew Miller heads the ball for a goal against Forks on Saturday at the Monroe Playfield. Miller finished with a hat trick to give him 74 career goals, breaking Millie Long’s school record for boys or girls soccer. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles boys soccer team blanked Forks 8-0 in a nonleague game on a rainy afternoon Saturday at Monroe Field as the Roughriders’ Matthew Miller set another school record.

The Riders scored seven goals in the first half. Port Angeles goalkeepers Maverick Williams and Jordan Saluskin each played a half to share the shutout.

Miller came in to the match already holding the boys soccer career goal-scoring record with 71 goals. He had a hat trick to get to 74 goals, breaking Millie Long’s school record of 73 goals for boys and girls soccer. To be fair to Long, she lost half a season to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Miller has another 12 or so games left to keep adding to his record and could end up with more than 90 career goals at the rate he is going this season.

Miller also had an assist. He has 15 goals and four assists in just seven games.

The Riders got a pair of goals in the first two minutes. Sawyer Davis scored in the first minute on a rebound for his first career varsity goal. In the second minute, Tanner Lagrange scored on an assist from Kanyon Anderson, who made a nice through pass to Lagrange, according to coach Chris Saari.

Miller got his first goal in the seventh minute on a header on a corner kick. Anderson took the corner, which was headed by Jay Lieberman. Miller re-directed the shot with his own header for the goal and Lieberman earned the assist.

In the 21st minute, Lagrange scored his second goal on a through pass from Miller, who got the assist. Miller got his second goal in the 22nd minute with an assist to Grant Butterworth. Miller beat several Spartans defenders and hit the far post with a left-footed shot. The ball bounced off both posts before crossing the goal line.

In the 26th minute, Aurelio Wilson-Rojero scored his second goal of the season on a rebound after a corner kick. Miller finished his scoring in the 33rd minute on a header from Anderson, who got his second assist of the game.

Finally, in the second half, XJ Square scored the Riders’ eighth goal on a header off a corner kick by Lieberman, who also finished with two assists. That ended the match on the mercy rule.

Saari named Miller, Lagrange and Square his offensive players of the match, Anderson, Wilson-Rojero, Davis and Lieberman his transition players of the match and Butterworth is defensive player of the match.

The Riders (4-1, 6-1), who sit in third place behind Bainbridge and North Kitsap in the exceptionally strong Olympic League, have a busy week with three league games in four days, beginning Tuesday with a match at Kingston (1-5, 1-7).