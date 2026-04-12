KIDS FISHING DERBY: Small Fry catches a big fish

Landon Fry, 5, along with his dad Tim Fry, shows off his winning 19-inch fish that he caught Saturday at the 2026 Kids’ Fishing Derby at Lincoln Park. The fishing derby was sponsored by the Olympic Peninsula Flyfishers, while free hot dogs and drinks were provided by the Kiwanis Club. There were 750 fish planted in the pond and more than 200 kids 12 and younger participated in the derby.

(Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)