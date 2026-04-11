PREP SOFTBALL: Port Angeles bounces back to sweep Sequim

SEQUIM — The Port Angeles softball team bounced back from its only loss of the year to complete a two-game sweep over Olympic Peninsula rival Sequim 12-3 in Sequim

The Roughriders got up 4-0 in the first inning and never looked back. Sophia Ritchie had a big game, going 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored, two RBIs and a stolen base. Lily Anne Lancaster also had a solid game, going 2-for-4 with three runs scored.

Kennedy Rognlien had a double and scored two runs, Morgan Politika had a hit and two RBIs and newcomer Nyomie Colfax had a hit, a run scored and two RBIs.

In the circle, the Riders’ Lynzee Reid went the distance, allowing seven hits and two earned runs. She struck out two. Rylie Whitehead went the distance for Sequim. She went seven innings, allowing 11 hits and five earned runs as she was hurt by four Sequim errors. She struck out two.

For Sequim, Kylie Winter went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base, while Mattie Messenger had a double and an RBI. Seren McClurken went 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Port Angeles (5-0, 7-1), lost Wednesday to 3A South Kitsap but remains unbeaten in league play, tied for first place with North Kitsap. The Riders next play at Bremerton (0-4, 0-5) at 4:15 p.m. Monday, then host North Mason (1-3, 4-4) at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Dry Creek Elementary.

Sequim (2-3, 2-4) plays at Kingston (1-3, 5-4) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Port Angeles 12, Sequim 3

PA 4 0 0 1 0 5 2 — 12 11 2

Seq. 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 — 3 7 4

Pitching

PA — Reid 7 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 6 K.

Seq. — Whitehead 7 IP, 11 H, 5 ER, 2 K.

Hitting

PA — Ritchie 3-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB; Lancaster 2-4, 3 R; Kennedy 1-4, 2B, 2 R; Stevens 1-5, R, RBI; Politika 1-4, 2 RBI; Russ 1-3, R, RBI; Colfax 1-3, R, 2 RBI.

Seq. — Winter 2-4, RBI, SB; McClurken 2-3, R; Messenger 1-4, 2B, RBI.