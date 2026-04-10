PREP BASEBALL: PA hangs on in the seventh to beat Sequim

Port Angeles’ Easton Fisher slides into first base as the throw comes to Sequim first baseman William Kuperus. (Emily Mathiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)

SEQUIM — Earlier this week, the Sequim baseball team got a strikeout in the bottom of the seventh inning with the winning run on base to beat Port Angeles.

On Thursday, the Roughriders returned the favor.

In a nearly identical scenario, the Wolves had the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, down 9-7. Sequim was trying to pull off an incredible comeback, down at one point by five runs and having had just three hits all game long.

But, Carston Seibel got the strikeout to end the game and preserve the hard-fought victory for the Riders.

It was a wild 3-hour-plus game in the second half of the home-and-home series, with more than 35 baserunners due to 16 hits, 13 walks, six errors and three hit batsmen and a runner getting on on a dropped third strike. There were 315 total pitches in the game.

Sequim got up 2-0, scoring a pair of runs without the benefit of a hit as the Port Angeles defense started the game shaky with two errors.

The Riders stormed right back as Easton Fisher, who had a huge game, started the second inning with a single. After a pair of walks, Zach DeBray hit a bases-loaded single to score two runs.

In the third inning, Port Angeles tacked on two more with a Seibel double to the fence in deep left field. Owen Leitz laid down a perfect bunt for a single and Fisher drove in a run with his second hit of the game, an infield single. Another run came in on an error and DeBray drove in his third run of the game with a bases-loaded walk to make it 5-2

Sequim cut the lead to 5-3 with a Zeke Schmadeke double, followed by a Lincoln Bear RBI single.

After just three innings, a lot had already happened, but the game was just getting warmed up.

The Riders blew the game open with a three-run fourth as Fisher continued his big day slicing a ball to deep right field for a double to drive in two more runs. Parker Pavlak followed up with an RBI single to make it 8-3.

Port Angeles went into the bottom of the sixth, still holding on to the 8-3 lead, but the Wolves rallied to score three runs, again amazingly with just one hit. The Wolves filled the bases with a dropped third strike, a wild pitch, a walk and a fielder’s choice groundout to score a run. Devyn Dearinger hit an RBI sac fly for another run and Logan Doyle had an RBI single to make it 8-6.

The Riders got an insurance run on a walk and a pair of singles with Pavlak coming in on a wild pitch.

It came down to the tense bottom of the seventh with Seibel pitching in relief. Hunter Tennell and Bear each drew walks and Dearinger came up with a clutch single to make the score 9-7 with two baserunners still on base with one out. After a groundout, Doyle walked to load the bases and put the winning run on base, but Seibel managed to get a strikeout to end the threat and the contest.

Fisher finished the game 4-for-5 with three runs scored, two stolen bases, three RBIs and a double. Leitz was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two stolen bases. DeBray was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a walk. Pitchers Brayden Martin and Seibel allowed just three earned runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts combined.

For Sequim, Tennell scored three runs, while Bear and Dearinger each had two RBIs.

Despite the loss, Sequim remains tied for second place with North Kitsap in the Olympic League at 4-2 (4-3 overall). It was Port Angeles’ (1-4) first league win and evened their overall record at 4-4.

Sequim next plays a nonleague game at Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) at 4:30 p.m. today, while Port Angeles travels to North Mason (2-3, 4-4) to play a league game at 1 p.m. today.

Port Angeles 9, Sequim 7

PA 0 2 3 3 0 1 0 — 9 13 3

Seq. 2 0 1 0 3 0 1 — 7 3 3

Pitching

PA — Martin 5 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 7 K; Seibel 2 IP, H, ER, 3 K.

Seq. — Bear 4.1 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 5 K; Dearinger 2.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 K.

Hitting

PA — Fisher 4-5, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB; Leitz 3-5, 2 R, 2 SB; DeBray 2-4, 3 RBI, BB; Seibel 1-5, 2B, 2 R; Pavlak 1-4, 2 RBI, 2 SB.

Seq. — Schmadeke 1-3, 2B, 3 R, SB; Tennell 0-2, RBI, 3 R, 2 BB; Bear 1-2, R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, SB; Dearinger 1-2, 2 RBI, SF, BB.