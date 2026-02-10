AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Klahhane Gymnastics welcomes new leadership

PORT ANGELES — Klahhane Gymnastics announced new leadership beginning in February. Megan Monds will step into the role of club manager, while Shoona Riggs will serve as assistant board volunteer manager.

Megan Monds is a Port Angeles local, lifelong gymnast, former head coach of the Port Angeles High School gymnastics team, and parent of a current Klahhane team athlete. She previously coached gymnastics for Jan Urfer, who first began local gymnastics programs in the 1980s and has kept the sport alive and thriving in the community ever since.

Riggs has been an active member of the Klahhane Board of Directors and a dedicated gym parent. She will work closely with Monds to provide organization, communication, and behind-the-scenes support, with a special focus on the team program.

