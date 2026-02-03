AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Hole-in-one at Cedars at Dungeness and OJBR sign-ups

Tom Garrick celebrated a hole-in-one at Cedars at Dungeness on Jan. 28. (Cedars at Dungeness)

SEQUIM — The Cedars at Dungeness reported its first hole-in-one of the year on Jan. 28.

Tom Garrick had the first hole-in-one in his golfing career on hole No. 4 while playing in a Men’s Club event. He hit his shot from 140 yards using a 5 hydrid and Srixon Z XV golf ball. The shot was online, but since Garrick and his group, Richard Clendening, Duane Sparrowk and Brad Ainge, were playing from an alternate tee, they didn’t see the ball drop. They couldn’t find the ball on the green until they checked the cup.

OJBR registration

PORT ANGELES — Registration for Olympic Junior Babe Ruth closes Saturday.

The cost is $125. People will need to upload a copy of players’ birth certificates to complete the registration process. This is for baseball players ages 13 to 16.

People can register by going to www.olympicjunior baberuthleague.sportngin.com or to OJBR’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/olympicjrbaberuth.

Practices will start Monday, March 9 and the first game will be played April 6.

