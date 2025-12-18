Peninsula Daily News

Courtesy ESPN Neah Bay’s Allie Greene, left, a member of the Haskell Indian Nations University women’s basketball team, guards a Kansas counterpart during the teams’ 785 Game Wednesday night at the famed Allen Fieldhouse at the University of Kansas.

Courtesy ESPN Neah Bay’s Allie Greene, left, a member of the Haskell Indian Nations University women’s basketball team, guards a Kansas counterpart during the teams’ 785 Game Wednesday night at the famed Allen Fieldhouse at the University of Kansas.

Greene takes on Kansas Jayhawks at historic arena

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Neah Bay Red Devils alumni Allie Greene and her Haskell Indian Nations University women’s basketball team teammates took the floor on James Naismith Court at the famed Allen Fieldhouse to play the University of Kansas women in the 785 Game on Wednesday night.

The universities are located in the 785 area code in Lawrence, Kan. — Kansas playing at the highest level of college basketball in NCAA Division I and Haskell in the small college National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Accordingly, the 785 Game was the first matchup between the crosstown foes since 1974.

Greene, who has played in 18 games, starting four for the Indians, played eight minutes and had an assist in the team’s 107-39 loss.

“The big takeaway for me for this game is just how much the community supported it, and it was great to see the crowd,” Kansas coach Brandon Schneider said. “Hopefully there are some really memorable moments for the women that played for Haskell. I think about how those kids got buckets in Allen Fieldhouse, and that’s pretty special. I’m glad that the two schools could work together, and I think it was really beneficial for both schools and both programs.”

James Naismith Court is named in honor of basketball’s inventor, who established KU’s basketball program and served as the Jayhawks’ first coach from 1898 to 1907. Allen Fieldhouse, nicknamed The Phog for coach Phog Allen, has hosted 37 NCAA Tournament games.

Greene also played at Peninsula College in 2023-24.

PC Pirate Pals

PORT ANGELES — Peninsula College’s Pirate Pal basketball program’s winter session will run from Jan. 11-March 1.

Pirate Pals’ purpose is to help players improve their basketball skills and increase their confidence when playing the game. In each Pirate Pal session, basketball drills are designed to improve each player’s individual level of play. Pirate Pals is designed for basketball players in fourth-through-eighth grades.

Each Pirate Pal Session will be eight consecutive Sundays for an hour, beginning at 5 p.m.

Registration is $200 for new Pals, $150 for returning Pals and $150 for an additional Pal from the same family.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-PiratePals25.

For more information, email Ali Rose (Crumb) at acrumb@pencol.edu or 360-417-5697.

Calendar

Today

Boys Basketball: Neah Bay vs. Moses Lake Christian at Waterville, 6:30 p.m.; North Mason at Sequim, 7 p.m.; Bainbridge at Port Angeles, 7 p.m. (makeup date); Montesano at Forks, 5:30 p.m.; East Jefferson at Bellevue Christian, 7 p.m.; Crescent at Northwest Christian, 7:45 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Thorp at Clallam Bay, 5:45 p.m.; Winlock at Crescent, 5:45 p.m.; Montesano at Forks, 5:30 p.m.; East Jefferson at Bellevue Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Neah Bay at Waterville-Mansfield, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Boys Basketball: Neah Bay vs. Lake Roosevelt at Waterville, 10 a.m.; Crescent at Wishkah Valley, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Neah Bay vs. Pateros at Waterville, 11:30 a.m.; Crescent at Wishkah Valley, 5:30 p.m.

