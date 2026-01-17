POINT OF VIEW: Mobile college campus coming to Peninsula

FOR MANY NORTH Olympic Peninsula residents, the biggest barrier to job training opportunities is distance. An hour or more commute to Port Angeles to take classes at Peninsula College simply isn’t an option for many, so the college has a unique solution: to bring the training to them.

As a part of the federally funded Recompete initiative, Peninsula College will soon be offering a mobile training program, designed to bring industry-specific skills directly to residents and employers in the most remote areas of the region.

One of the key ingredients to the mobile campus model is that it’s driven by the workforce needs of local employers and is highly customizable.

Andre Corpus, associate dean of mobile programs, is meeting with employers in the area to understand their workforce needs and develop curriculum around them. Need welders? Basic shop skills? Marine technology? Whatever the need is, the college can offer training — and bring it directly to employers to train new employees or upskill their current staff.

By aligning training programs with career pathways, the program model will not only meet the staffing needs of employers but will also help people take advantage of training opportunities and take clear steps toward a better job.

The first job training trailer, expected this spring, will be custom built with eight welding stations. Plans are in the works for a second trailer that will be flexible for offering instruction in marine technology, construction or other skills customizable to employers’ needs.

Another key component is to provide training that offers the shortest path to a good job. Local businesses need skilled employees now, not several years from now. For many individuals, a four-year degree is a huge mountain to climb and may not be necessary.

This innovative program will offer short-term stackable certificates, which for many is a much more achievable goal that provides a quicker on-ramp to a good-paying job and career track. So, someone could earn one certificate that’s needed for a job, then obtain additional certificates over time that could lead to promotions and add up to an associate’s degree — all while learning on the job.

The Recompete initiative aims to connect more residents to good, local jobs. To achieve that goal, workforce training programs need to equip individuals with industry-specific skills that are in high demand. And in a region as vast as the Olympic Peninsula, an intentional effort needs to be made to provide opportunities to those who don’t have access to training opportunities. The mobile campus is the innovative solution to meet all of those needs.

Peninsula residents will benefit by learning in-demand skills, employers will benefit by having their staffing needs met, and those in remote regions will benefit by having access to opportunities that have been previously prohibited by distance. It’s a win for all involved.

The impact of the mobile training programs will be huge for the region. The program has the potential to transition a substantial number of residents into high-wage careers while strengthening local businesses.

Peninsula College is redefining how rural workforce training can work — meeting people where they are, equipping them with short-term paths to success, and ensuring that the opportunity is available to all on the North Olympic Peninsula.

Employers who are interested in learning more and connecting with Peninsula College on this program can fill out the mobile training needs survey at RecompeteWA.org.

Carolyn Edge is the Recompete communications and media coordinator. She can be reached by email at carolyn.edge@recompetewa.org.