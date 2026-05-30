WEST COAST LEAGUE: Lefties win season opener over Marion Berries

SALEM, Ore. — The Port Angeles Lefties got their 2026 campaign off to a successful start with a 5-3 Opening Day victory over the Marion Berries, getting a three-hitter from a quartet of pitchers and a clutch two-run single in the fourth inning that was the difference.

Gave Buranasiri of Citrus College started, going four innings and allowing two hits and one earned run. He walked one and struck out six. Dawson Sweeney of Trevecca Nazarene (Nashville, Tenn.) pitched two hitless innings to earn the victory. He walked two and struck out one. Casey Julkowski of Centralia College got the save, pitching two hitless innings, allowing three walks. He struck out three.

At the plate, Ryan Melton, Chico State, had the big hit, a two-RBI single, in the Lefties’ three run fourth. He also stole two bases.

Carter Enoch of Saddleback College went 4-for-4, While Jordan Daniels of Chaffey College had a hit, a run scored and an RBI. Kaleb Campbell of Centralia had a hit and an RBI.

The Lefties (1-0) will play the Marion Berries (0-1), a second-year WCL team based in Salem, Ore., at 6:35 p.m. Saturday and 5:05 p.m. Sunday. Port Angeles returns home for its home opener at Civic Field at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday against the Portland Pickles.

Look for updates this weekend at www.PeninsulaDailyNews.com of the Lefties’ weekend games.

Port Angeles 5, Marion 3

PA 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 — 5 9 0

MB 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 3 3 4

Pitching

PA — Buranasiri 4 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 6 K; Sweeney 2 IP, 2 BB, K; Moses IP, H, 2 ER, 2 BB; Julkowski, 2 IP, 3 BB, 3 K.

Hitting

PA — Enoch 4-4, Melton 1-4, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Daniels 1-4, R, RBI; Kaleb Campbell, 1-4, RBI.