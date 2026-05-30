OUTDOORS: Bottomfishing rules clarified around Duncan, Duntze rocks near Neah Bay

Port Angeles’ Johnathan Labbe caught this halibut which weighed in just under 80-pounds, a personal best for the 16-year-old. Unfortunately for Labbe, he caught the halibut an hour and 45 minutes after the end of the Port Angeles Salmon Club’s Halibut Derby last Sunday.

BOTTOMFISH ANGLERS SCORED a victory this week with a modification to the Marine Area 4 (Neah Bay) rule opening the shallow water areas surrounding Duntze and Duncan rocks to bottomfish anglers when fishing is restricted to inside 20 fathoms starting Monday and running through July 31.

In Marine Area 4 (Neah Bay), fishing is restricted to inside 20 fathom area Monday through July 31 (with exceptions for halibut openings) to reduce the bycatch of yelloweye rockfish and canary rockfish.

Beginning Monday, on days open to the Pacific halibut fishery, the following bottomfish can be retained seaward of 20 fathoms: lingcod, sablefish, Pacific cod, bocaccio, silvergray rockfish, canary rockfish, widow rockfish and yellowtail rockfish.

Yellowtail and widow rockfish retention is allowed seaward of 20 fathoms at all times during the month of July.

The area has been defined by coordinates that approximate but do not perfectly align with actual depths and the change in coordinates for the 20-fathom depth restriction opens those areas around Duncan Rock and Duntze Rock to bottomfishing in June and July.

Anglers are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the bottomfish closure line east of the Bonilla-Tatoosh Line.

Dave Johnson, an Ocean policy advisor to Fish and Wildlife, deserves credit for pursuing this rule change.

For more information, visit https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations/halibut/north-coast.

Halibut quota updates

Fish and Wildlife provided halibut catch estimates through May 24 for Puget Sound (Marine Areas 5-10) and the North Coast (Marine Areas 3-4).

Puget Sound anglers were estimated to have caught 25,483 of Puget Sound’s quota of 80,512 pounds, or 31.7 percent.

Ocean anglers were estimated to have caught 15,601 of the North Coast’s 131,149-pound quota, or 11.9 percent.

Quinault treaty rights

An interesting fishing rights fight has bubbled up down south as the Quinault Indian Nation said they would go to federal court over their claimed treaty right to fish Willapa Bay and the estuary of the Columbia River.

This is a serious move in both Willapa Bay and especially the Columbia, which is jointly managed by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and four Columbia Basin tribes.

The Quinaults are based out of Taholah, at the mouth of the Quinault River, and fish that river, the Queets, Grays Harbor system and offshore waters.

Fish and Wildlife released a statement confirming a “meet and confer” was held yesterday.

“The Quinault have indicated their intent to seek a determination from the federal court in US v. Washington alleging they have a treaty right to harvest throughout Shoalwater and Willapa bays and about 60 miles up the Columbia River. Before Quinault can bring their allegations to the court, they have to hold a “meet and confer” with the US v WA parties, including Washington and treaty tribes.

“Meet and confer” is part of a formal process that flowed out of 1974’s Boldt Decision, which is also known as U.S. v. Washington and still open, and it’s when a party in the case calls a meeting with the others, expresses the reason behind what they seek and attempts to negotiate a settlement with all parties before otherwise taking their case to a federal judge.

The Chinook Indian Nation issued a statement decrying the Quinault’s move.

“The Chinook Tribe All citizens, tribal and nontribal, of Chinook territory: we stand with you, and we will fight this every step of the way. The Quinault Indian Nation has no rightful claim to exercise any fishing and hunting rights in Willapa Bay or on the great Columbia River. This is the Chinook Indian Nation’s homeland. Generations of Chinook fought to remain here with the bones of our ancestors, and we carry that same responsibility and commitment today. We are still here, and we will not allow another nation to usurp our inheritance or speak over our history, identity, and rights in our own homeland.”

Recognized federally by the Clinton administration in 2001, the Chinook Tribe’s status was revoked after a review by the second Bush Administration in 2002.

This will be something to keep an eye on as the issue works its way through the process.

Flounder Pounder

The 2026 North Olympic Flounder Pounder, a flounder fishing derby, will be held off Port Angeles on June 6-7.

Entries are $50 per person with a $10 50/50 sculpin side pot also available.

Any legally caught flounder, sole, sanddab, turbot or other flatfish (besides Pacific halibut) will qualify for weigh-in for the main prizes along with any legally caught sculpin (except cabezon).

Cash prizes will be awarded to the five heaviest fish.

All fishing must be done from a watercraft — a boat, canoe, kayak, paddleboard, float tube — all count, with no fishing from shore allowed.

Fishing will begin at 5:15 a.m. both days, and anglers may launch from anywhere but must fish in Marine Area 6 and travel by water to the weigh station.

The weigh station will run from noon to 3 p.m. at the commercial loading dock at the Port Angeles Boat Haven.

An award ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. in the Boat Haven parking lot.

To purchase a ticket, visit https://northolympicflounder pounder.com.

Twilight Sailing Series

Port Ludlow Yacht Club and the Port Ludlow Marina are teaming up for the 2026 Twilight Sailing Series set June 18, July 9, July 23 and Aug. 13.

On four afternoons this summer, sailors and crews will gather to enjoy informal racing, fellowship and festivities.

No registration or fees are required. Participants are encouraged to show up and sail.

Racing will run from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with post-race festivities at the Port Ludlow Marina and Pavillion, 1 Gull Drive, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Motor-powered vessels are also encouraged to attend and spectate.

Following the race, crews will gather to enjoy food and refreshments in the covered pavilion next to the marina store.

The marina will provide two hours of free temporary moorage for participants after the race.

All participating boats will be entered into a drawing for prizes.

Money raised through donations of sponsors and participants will benefit the North Olympic Salmon Coalition.

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Sports reporter/columnist Michael Carman can be contacted at sports@peninsuladaily news.com.