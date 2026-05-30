STATE TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Port Angeles’ Brody Pierce first in state in triple jump

TACOMA — Port Angeles and Clallam Bay each have a state champion in track and field.

Brody Pierce, who earlier placed eighth in the long jump, won the 2A state championship Saturday in the triple jump with a personal-best distance of 47 feet, 5 inches, winning the event by nearly 2½ feet.

Pierce also finished 11th in the high jump.

Cyrus Politte, who had alrady placed in the triple jump and the 110 hurdles, tied for first in the 1B high jump in Yakima with a leap of 6-2. He tied with Logan Green of Mary M. Knight.

Even though there are just two Clallam Bay athletes competing at state, the Bruins are fifth at the 1B meet as a team.

Politte was also second in the triple jump at 44-1 and sixth in the 110 hurdles (16.11). His teammate William Hull was fourth in the 110 hurdles (15.82). Hull later finished third in the 300 hurdles (41.06). These two have combined to earn 31 team points for fifth, more than 29 full 1B teams at state.

Port Angeles’ Teanna Clark, who had the top javelin distance in 2A all year, finished second in the javelin with a throw of 129-3. Clark won the javelin last year and finished third at state in her sophomore season for three top 3 finishes in her career.

Port Angeles’ Liam Wilson was third in the 400 in a time of 49.57 seconds.

Sequim’s Reid Randall was fifth in the 800 in a time of 1:55.21 and eighth in the 400 in 52.68.

The Neah Bay girls 4×200 relay team missed out on a state championship by a fraction of a second. The team of Alexa Greene, Qwaapeys Greene, Brianna McGimpsey and Angel Halttunen finished second in 1 minute, 49.98 seconds. The winning team from Entiat had a time of 1:49.88, 1/10th of a second ahead of Neah Bay.

The same four girls finished sixth in the 4×100 in a time of 53.25 and Halttunen was fifth as an individual in the 400 in a time of 1:04.00.

Neah Bay’s Daniel Cumming had a fantastic shot put performance with a personal-best (by more than two feet) distance of 50-5¾, good for second place. The top distance was 54-3½ by Stuart Grossruck of Evergreen Lutheran. Cumming later finished sixth in the discus with a throw of 133-4.

Crescent’s Naomii Sprague was third in the 100 hurdles (16.68) and third in the 300 hurdles (47.80). Her teammate Alexis Dunavant was fifth in the shot put (34-8½.).

Many more events will be taking place until late Saturday afternoon. Look for updates and more results this weekend at www.PeninsulaDailyNews.com.