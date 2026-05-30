STATE TRACK AND FIELD: PA’s Clark second in the javelin

Clark 2nd in javelin for Riders in early action

TACOMA — Port Angeles senior Teanna Clark wrapped up her prep javelin career with a runner-up finish at the Class 2A State Track & Field Championships on Friday at Mount Tahoma High School.

Clark, the reigning state champ and holder of the longest throw of the season in the 2A classification — a Port Angeles High School record 141 feet, 8 inches last week in the West Central District Championships, struggled in cold, windy conditions Friday.

Her longest throw of 129-3 came in her fourth out of six attempts.

She was passed on the final attempt by Anacortes’ Elliott Davis, who threw the javelin 135-9.

Clark managed 126-11 on her final attempt. In three years of throwing the javelin at state, Clark finished third in her sophomore season, second in her senior season and first in her junior season.

Port Angeles’ Brody Pierce competed in the long jump Thursday, finishing eighth overall after achieving a length of 21 feet, 9.5 inches. Tumwater’s Jaxon Budd (24-2) won the event.

Pierce was 11th in the long jump (5-10).

Class 1B/2B/1A

East Jefferson’s 4×100 team of Senior Sienna Emerson and juniors Arden Moore, Carina Shiflett and Abby O’Keefe qualified fifth and will compete in today’s finals at Zaepfael Stadium at Eisenhower High School in Yakima.

Crescent senior Alexis Dunavant placed fifth in the 1B girls shot put with a throw of 34-8.5. LaCrosse’s Chloe Waddell won the event with a distance of 38-7.25. Dunavant will compete in the discus today.

Teammate Naomii Sprague finished seventh in the 300 hurdles in 49.04 for the Loggers. Entiat’s Lilly Guerrero won in 50.83.

Neah Bay’s girls 4×100 and 4×200 relay team of Alexa Greene, Qwaapeys Greene, Brianna McGimpsey and Angel Halttunen qualified for the finals with times of 53.22 and 1:51.

Clallam Bay freshman Kaleeka Mendoza-McCarty was 10th in the long jump (15-1.75) and 11th in the high jump (4-4) for the Bruins.

William Hull won his qualifying heat in the 300 hurdles in 41.65 and will compete in the finals today.

Forks’ Kareena Nandial was 11th in the Class 2B shot put with a throw of 30-11 3/4. Asotin’s Hannah Appleford won with a throw of 41.

Hawks sign Price

The Seahawks agreed to terms with first-round draft choice Jadarian Price, a running back from Notre Dame taken 32nd overall in the NFL draft.

That means the Seahawks have all eight of their 2026 draft choices under contract.

Price gets a fully guaranteed four-year deal worth $16.783 million, including an $8.818 million signing bonus.

Peninsula Daily News and The Seattle Times