Donna Bower, left, and Kristine Konapaski, volunteers from the Michael Trebert Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, unload one of the 115 boxes of Christmas wreaths and carry it to a waiting truck. (Dave Logan/For Peninsula Daily News)

Donna Bower, left, and Kristine Konapaski, volunteers from the Michael Trebert Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, unload one of the 115 boxes of Christmas wreaths and carry it to a waiting truck. (Dave Logan/For Peninsula Daily News)

photo

Wreaths arrive for veterans

  • By Dave Logan For Peninsula Daily News
  • Friday, December 12, 2025 1:30am
  • News

Donna Bower, left, and Kristine Konapaski, volunteers from the Michael Trebert Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, unload one of the 115 boxes with 1,365 wreaths from Wreaths Across America at the Mount Angeles Cemetery on Thursday. The wreaths arrived from Lakewood by truck after originating in Maine, with a motorcycle and police escort from Blyn to Port Angeles. The wreaths will be laid Saturday morning at five cemeteries across the Peninsula to honor the graves of veterans, starting at the Mount Angeles Cemetery.

Previous
Remains in shoe determined to belong to a bear

More in News

Donna Bower, left, and Kristine Konapaski, volunteers from the Michael Trebert Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, unload one of the 115 boxes of Christmas wreaths and carry it to a waiting truck. (Dave Logan/For Peninsula Daily News)
Wreaths arrive for veterans

Donna Bower, left, and Kristine Konapaski, volunteers from the Michael Trebert Chapter… Continue reading

Coalition working to expand system

Anderson Lake section of ODT to open in ’26

Jefferson PUD cost of service study suggests increases

Biggest impact would be on sewer customers

Remains in shoe determined to belong to a bear

A shoe found earlier this week on the beach at… Continue reading

Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue personnel fight a residential structure fire in the 2000 Block of Dan Kelly Road on Wednesday. (Clallam 2 Fire Rescue)
Fire districts respond to structure fire on Dan Kelly Road

A home suffered significant damage to its roof following… Continue reading

Military accepting public comment on environmental impact statement

The U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard are accepting public… Continue reading

Patrick Zolpi-Mikols, a park aide with Fort Worden State Park, gathers and removes leaves covering the storm drains after an atmospheric river rainstorm early Wednesday morning in Port Townsend. A flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service until 11:11 a.m. today for the Elwha River at the McDonald Bridge in Clallam County. With the flood stage at 20 feet, the Elwha River was projected to rise to 23.3 feet late Wednesday afternoon and then fall below flood stage just after midnight. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Cleaning storm drains

Patrick Zolpi-Mikols, a park aide with Fort Worden State Park, gathers and… Continue reading

Woman files suit against city of Port Angeles

Document alleges denial of constitutional rights

State report shows clean audit of Port of Port Angeles finances

Commissioners review five-year strategic plan

Port Townsend School District’s Food Service Director Shannon Gray in the Salish Coast production garden’s hoop house. (Elijah Sussman/Peninsula Daily News)
Port Townsend schools’ food program thriving

Staff growing produce, cooking meals from scratch

Brake failure leads to collision on west end of Hood Canal Bridge

A semi-truck towing a garbage truck suffered brake failure and… Continue reading

A two-car collision at U.S. Highway 101 and state Highway 112 partially blocked traffic for more than an hour on Tuesday. One person was transported to Olympic Medical Center, Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue said. (Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue)
Collision blocks traffic at highways 101, 112

One person was transported to Olympic Medical Center following… Continue reading