Wreaths arrive for veterans

Donna Bower, left, and Kristine Konapaski, volunteers from the Michael Trebert Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, unload one of the 115 boxes with 1,365 wreaths from Wreaths Across America at the Mount Angeles Cemetery on Thursday. The wreaths arrived from Lakewood by truck after originating in Maine, with a motorcycle and police escort from Blyn to Port Angeles. The wreaths will be laid Saturday morning at five cemeteries across the Peninsula to honor the graves of veterans, starting at the Mount Angeles Cemetery.