GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL: Roughriders promote assistant Daniel Horton to head coach

Daniel Horton, here in his role as the varsity assistant coach, speaks to the Port Angeles Roughriders in a game last year. (Port Angeles School District)

PORT ANGELES — Longtime Port Angeles assistant girls basketball coach and head soccer coach Daniel Horton has been picked to be the Roughriders’ new head girls basketball coach.

The decision is pending board approval.

Horton has been an assistant coach for the varsity Riders for 11 years, also leading the C team for 10 years and the JV team last year. He replaces longtime head coach Michael Poindexter, who retired after compiling a record of 250-112 in 15 years.

“Daniel brings an incredible amount of passion and professionalism to the role of head coach,” said Port Angeles Athletic Director Jarom Packer. “Having worked across so many sports in our district, he has seen and learned from a multitude of different head coaches. This unique background allows him to build a program that reflects the best practices of successful coaches before him, while still infusing the team with coach Horton’s own unique touch. He knows exactly what it takes to compete in the Olympic League, and we are excited for the future of Roughrider girls basketball under his leadership.”

Horton realizes he is taking on two full-time head coaching jobs, but said he already coaches three or four sports year-round.

“I’ve been pretty busy, but this will be a different kind of busy. I have a lot of support from home and a lot of support in the community,” he said.

“I am not looking to just ‘fill a vacancy.’ I am looking to build upon the winning standard we have set over the last decade,” Horton said. “Having been embedded in the Roughrider culture for 11 seasons alongside Coach Poindexter and Jennifer Rogers, I know our students, I know their families, and I know exactly what it takes to win here. My goal is to ensure our program’s winning trajectory continues without interruption, while pushing our athletes to reach their highest potential both on the court and in the classroom.”

Horton said it’s a little intimidating taking over for Poindexter, who had a league record of 170-28 and won nine league championships with three district titles and several trips to the state tournament. He pointed out he’s used to this as he took over for Scott Moseley, who had more than 100 wins, as the soccer coach. The team hasn’t missed a beat as in four years at the helm, Horton has taken his team to the state tournament twice.

“You can’t fully replace coach Poindexter. I tried to soak in as much as I could from him,” he said. He plans to instill many of the same concepts as Poindexter, but definitely plans his own twists.

Horton said he expects to see many of the same athletes in basketball as he has coached in soccer as many kids in Port Angeles play multiple sports.

For now, Horton is hitting the ground running, immediately working with the middle school to begin open summer gym with the plans for the Roughriders to again attend summer camp at the University of Portland.