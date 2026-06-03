YOUTH BASEBALL: NOBAS and OJBR champs crowned

The NOBAS 16U seniors softball winners this weekend were the Leitz team. They are, from left, Dakota Schoville, Vivian Hagaman, Mariah Disque, Nyomie Colfax, Riley Nichols, Teyah Cross, Kylin Weitz, Valerie Charles, Misty McNeely, Athena Grego, Leah Jones and Skylar Wheeler. Not in the photo are coach Jason Wheeler, coach Britney Weitz, coach Lauren Lunt and coach Julie Elofson.

Rotary won the North Olympic Baseball and Softball 50/70 Majors city championship last weekend. From left, back grow are coach Anthony Stovall, Eli Waggoner, Elliot Monaghan, Carson Stovall, Jon Audrain, Lincoln Haller, coach Ryan Haller and coach David Melnick. From left, middle row are Rowan Ciarlo, Colby Cox, Darren Heaward, Layden Bruch, Everette Andreason and Ignacio Armenta. From left, in front, are Grady Frankfurth and Jackson Melnick.

Fors Financial won the Minors 12U city softball championship this weekend. They are from left Aurora Hatfield, Aria Hatfield, Brynlee Holcomb (on shoulders), Ellie Goldow (on shoulders), Libby Lane, Raegen Morris (on shoulders) Grace Salsbery, Ryleigh Baker, Vivian Hansen (on shoulders), Adrie McGuire, Rosemary Quinet (on shoulders), Karleigh Houseman and Emily Johnson. In the back are coaches Heidi Hansen, Melissa Holcomb, David Lane and Kristine Johnson.

Local 1691 won the Olympic Junior Babe Ruth city championship this weekend, beating Athlete’s Choice in the title game. From left, back row are coach Brandon Kettel, Zach Owen, Brycen Allen, Coach Evan Kiser, Colton Hopper, Jameson Rood, Peyton Johnstad and manager Rob Merritt. From left, front row, are Kale Ward-Lauderback, Tavin Kettel, Coleman Keate, Easton Schlichting, Grant Lancaster, Noah Kiser and Cooper Merritt.

Local 1691 won the Olympic Junior Babe Ruth city championship this weekend, beating Athlete’s Choice in the title game. From left, back row are coach Brandon Kettel, Zach Owen, Brycen Allen, Coach Evan Kiser, Colton Hopper, Jameson Rood, Peyton Johnstad and manager Rob Merritt. From left, front row, are Kale Ward-Lauderback, Tavin Kettel, Coleman Keate, Easton Schlichting, Grant Lancaster, Noah Kiser and Cooper Merritt.

Local 1691 won the Olympic Junior Babe Ruth city championship last weekend, beating Athlete’s Choice in the title game. From left, back row are coach Brandon Kettel, Zach Owen, Brycen Allen, Coach Evan Kiser, Colton Hopper, Jameson Rood, Peyton Johnstad and manager Rob Merritt. From left, front row, are Kale Ward-Lauderback, Tavin Kettel, Coleman Keate, Easton Schlichting, Grant Lancaster, Noah Kiser and Cooper Merritt. North Olympic Baseball and Softball winners can be found on Page B6.

Fors Financial won the Minors 12U city softball championship last weekend, beating Firehouse Grille. They are, from left, Aurora Hatfield, Aria Hatfield, Brynlee Holcomb (on shoulders), Ellie Gildow (on shoulders), Libby Lane, Raegen Morris (on shoulders) Grace Salsbery, Ryleigh Baker, Vivian Hansen (on shoulders), Adrie McGuire, Rosemary Quinet (on shoulders), Karleigh Houseman and Emily Johnson. In the back are coaches Heidi Hansen, Melissa Holcomb, David Lane and Kristine Johnson.

Fors Financial won the Minors 12U city softball championship this weekend. They are from left Aurora Hatfield, Aria Hatfield, Brynlee Holcomb (on shoulders), Ellie Goldow (on shoulders), Libby Lane, Raegen Morris (on shoulders) Grace Salsbery, Ryleigh Baker, Vivian Hansen (on shoulders), Adrie McGuire, Rosemary Quinet (on shoulders), Karleigh Houseman and Emily Johnson. In the back are coaches Heidi Hansen, Melissa Holcomb, David Lane and Kristine Johnson.

Rotary won the North Olympic Baseball and Softball 50/70 Majors city championship last weekend. From left, back row are coach Anthony Stovall, Eli Waggoner, Elliot Monaghan, Carson Stovall, Jon Audrain, Lincoln Haller, coach Ryan Haller and coach David Melnick. From left, middle row are Rowan Ciarlo, Colby Cox, Darren Heaward, Layden Bruch, Everette Andreason and Ignacio Armenta. From left, in front, are Grady Frankfurth and Jackson Melnick.

Rotary won the North Olympic Baseball and Softball 50/70 Majors city championship last weekend. From left, back grow are coach Anthony Stovall, Eli Waggoner, Elliot Monaghan, Carson Stovall, Jon Audrain, Lincoln Haller, coach Ryan Haller and coach David Melnick. From left, middle row are Rowan Ciarlo, Colby Cox, Darren Heaward, Layden Bruch, Everette Andreason and Ignacio Armenta. From left, in front, are Grady Frankfurth and Jackson Melnick.

The NOBAS 16U seniors softball winners last weekend were the Leitz team. They are, from left, Dakota Schoville, Vivian Hagaman, Mariah Disque, Nyomie Colfax, Riley Nichols, Teyah Cross, Kylin Weitz, Valerie Charles, Misty McNeely, Athena Grego, Leah Jones and Skylar Wheeler. Not in the photo are coach Jason Wheeler, coach Britney Weitz, coach Lauren Lunt and coach Julie Elofson.

The NOBAS 16U seniors softball winners this weekend were the Leitz team. They are, from left, Dakota Schoville, Vivian Hagaman, Mariah Disque, Nyomie Colfax, Riley Nichols, Teyah Cross, Kylin Weitz, Valerie Charles, Misty McNeely, Athena Grego, Leah Jones and Skylar Wheeler. Not in the photo are coach Jason Wheeler, coach Britney Weitz, coach Lauren Lunt and coach Julie Elofson.

By Pierre LaBossiere

Peninsula Daily News