WEST COAST LEAGUE BASEBALL: Port Angeles Lefties win home opener over the Pickles in a shutout

Kaleb Campbell, of Juneau, Alaska and Centralia College, swings against the Portland Pickles as Braeden Reese catches for Portland. Cambell later hit a two-run home run as the Lefties won 7-0 in their home opener at Civic Field. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Lefties won their home opener at Civic Field 7-0 and they did it with style, with a trio of pitchers combining for a five-hit shutout over the Portland Pickles and Kaleb Campbell of Centralia College muscling up for a two-run home run.

The Pickles were one of the top teams in the West Coast League last year, finishing as the championship runners-up to Bellingham.

Michael Moses (Chaffey College), Brady Sprague (Corban University) and Mason Seay (University of Puget Sound) combined for the shutout. Sprague was especially strong, going four innings and allowing one hit and one walks. He struck out two to earn the victory. Moses went four innings, allowing four hits and no walk. He struck out two. Seay pitched the final inning, walking two and striking out one.

At the plate, Jordan Daniels (Chaffey) had a double, two walks and two runs scored. Angel Vazquez (Dodge City CC) and Ryan Melton (Chico State) each had a hit and two RBIs. Ethan Wood (Regis University) was 2-for-4 with a run scored, while George Smith (Regis) was 2-for-4 with a run scored, a stolen base and an RBI.

The Lefties (2-2) played the Pickles (2-2) on Wednesday after press deadline and wrap up their series with Portland at Civic Field at 6:30 p.m. today. On Friday, Port Angeles welcomes the Ridgefield Raptors into town. Official attendance at the home opener was 863.

Port Angeles 7, Portland 0

Port. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 5 2

PA 0 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 x — 7 10 0

WP: Sprague; LP: Busby

Pitching

PA — Moses 4 IP, 4 H, 2 K; Sprague, 4 IP, H, BB, 2 K; Seay IP, 2 BB, K.

Hitting

PA — Campbell 1-4, HR, R, 2 RBI; Wood 2-4, R; Smith 2-4, R, RBI, SB; Daniels 1-1, 2B, 2 R; Vazquez 1-5, R, 2 RBI; Melton 1-3, 2 RBI, SB.