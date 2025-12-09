Wreaths Across America tribute slated for Saturday

PORT ANGELES — The Michael Trebert Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will honor veterans interred locally during its sixth Wreaths Across America tribute on Saturday.

The chapter will coordinate the placement of wreaths at the graves of military veterans at five cemeteries.

There will be a ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday at Mount Angeles Memorial Park, 45 Monroe Road, Port Angeles, followed by community wreath placement.

There also will be a ceremony at 1 p.m. at the grave of Construction Mechanic Third Class Marvin G. Shields at the Gardiner Cemetery, 137 Gardiner Cemetery Road, Sequim.

Shields is the only recipient of the Medal of Honor interred on the North Olympic Peninsula.

There will be private, family-sponsored wreath layings at the Ocean View and Blue Mountain cemeteries in Port Angeles.

The chapter also will lay wreaths at Forks Cemetery, 731 Nelson Road, Forks.

Wreaths will be collected Jan. 10 for off-site recycling.

The 1,365 balsam wreaths will be escorted for the last 20 miles of their trip from Maine on Thursday morning.

The escort, which will include members of the Washington State Patrol, Port Angeles Post 29 Legion Riders, Naval Elks Riders, Port Angeles Moose Lodge Riders, Port Townsend Elks Riders, Sequim Elks Riders, Security Services Northwest and Deputy Michael Loucks of the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office will stage at 10:30 a.m. at the 7 Cedars escort for an 11 a.m. departure.

The public is invited to view the escort from the three overpasses over U.S. Highway 101 in Sequim or from Wilder Auto Center, 53 Jetta Way, Port Angeles; Koenig Subaru, 3501 E. Highway 101, Port Angeles; or the Les Schwab Tire Center, 2527 E. Highway 101, Port Angeles.

The procession will turn left onto Monroe Road and then enter Mount Angeles Memorial Park, where they will unload the 114 boxes of wreaths for placement at the five cemeteries.

For more information, call Judy Tordini at 360-460-2346 or email mtcwreaths@gmail.com.