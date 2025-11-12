A member of the Washington Conservation Corps rappels down the bluff on Nov. 3 from Waterfront Vista Park. (Sam Grello/Port Angeles Waterfront District)

A member of the Washington Conservation Corps rappels down the bluff on Nov. 3 from Waterfront Vista Park. (Sam Grello/Port Angeles Waterfront District)

Work at waterfront park part of stabilization effort

Volunteer party set from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday to plant dogwood trees

PORT ANGELES — Work performed at Waterfront Vista Park is part of the plan to stabilize the bluff.

A crew from the Washington Conservation Corps worked from the park starting Nov. 3, when they repelled down to the hillside to remove plants that have been blocking the view from the park while also not stabilizing the bluff, Port Angeles Waterfront District Executive Director Sam Grello said.

The Waterfront District paid a little more than $6,000 to get the work done.

“This work is part of a 10-year plan to restore the downtown waterview on the welcoming vista bluff and to also stabilize the bluff,” Grello said. “The reason that we’re working on this project is there were a bunch of meetings that took place five years ago when Elevate PA was being formed (and) a lot of people expressed frustration about the lack of view from Waterfront Vista Park.”

The Washington Conservation Corps (WCC) was brought in to do work that was either too dangerous or laborious for the regular volunteers who work at the park on weekends, Grello said.

The project is a collaborative effort between the Waterfront District and the city of Port Angeles, as well as volunteers and other organizations. Lissy Moriarty is steering the project, Grello said.

Moriarty, a landscape designer who owns Brambles Design Studio, said the WCC crews worked last week to remove Himalayan blackberry from the bluff as well as Japanese knotweed and ivy.

“Like a lot of invasive species, they can be airborne with seeds blowing into the space, or a root somehow ended up there,” Moriarty said. “I would assume these plants were not planted on the bluff and definitely not the blackberry.”

The work being done on the bluff will remove the “undesirable understory plants that have shallow root structures that don’t do a good job of stabilization” and replacing them with plants that do have stabilizing roots, which also won’t take away from the view from the park.

With the bluff cleared of those plants, the Waterfront District plans to host a volunteer work party from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday to plant 43 dogwood trees in the area.

“Dogwoods are specifically our native dogwoods,” Moriarty said. “It’s always good to vegetate natural spaces with native species. They just adapt to the space really well. Another reason is dogwoods are just beautiful. They’re also appropriate for the lighting conditions there because dogwoods like a little shade but can also take full sun, and that’s a north-facing bluff.”

Fall is the perfect time to plant these trees, she said, because it will give the roots time to get established.

“In the springtime, everything above the ground is growing, and in the fall, everything below the ground is growing, so next summer when there’s no water, the trees are going to have a better root system and not need to be watered as much or at all,” Moriarty said.

This project is important for three main reasons, Grello said. The first is that the existing bluff needs to be stabilized to prevent a collapse, which would significantly affect U.S. Highway 101/Front Street at the top of the bluff. A collapse also would pose a potential danger to the Red Lion Inn at the base of the bluff.

The second reason is community pride.

“When there is no ‘view’ at the Haynes ‘viewpoint’ park, locals gripe,” Grello said. “We live in a picturesque location and deserve to enjoy the view.”

Finally, the project might help with tourism, Grello said.

“The 101 skirts downtown, taking a left at Lincoln and Front, so some visitors would potentially stop to visit Port Angeles if they saw the view from the Welcoming Vista,” Grello said. “We’ve essentially covered up a natural billboard (downtown) with the wrong type of foliage that does not stabilize the bluff.”

________

Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.

Previous
‘My Heart Is Good’ tells ‘an untold story’

More in News

Aaron Speer, left, a former resident of the DSHS encampment and Jefferson Healthcare hospital commissioner Matt Ready both received trespass warnings from the former encampment on Nov. 4. (Elijah Sussman/Peninsula Daily News)
Campers trespassed from site

Hospital commissioner talks to residents at locations

Retired Capt. John Hakanson of the U.S. Navy Chaplain Corps speaks about his military experience on Tuesday during a Veterans Day ceremony at the Port Angeles High School auditorium. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Community honors veterans with music, recognition

Ceremony hosted at PAHS auditorium instead of hangar on Ediz Hook

A member of the Washington Conservation Corps rappels down the bluff on Nov. 3 from Waterfront Vista Park. (Sam Grello/Port Angeles Waterfront District)
Work at waterfront park part of stabilization effort

Volunteer party set from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday to plant dogwood trees

Bids opened for joint public safety facility

Clallam hosts hearing on potential changes to RV ordinance

Suggs increases lead in Port Angeles City Council race

Port Angeles City Council incumbent LaTrisha Suggs’ lead widened… Continue reading

Gwyn Gallis, left, helps Pauline Olsen at the Soroptimist booth at the Port Angeles Senior and Community Center during a holiday craft fair on Saturday. Soroptimists were even selling their annual Elegant Gourmet Coupon Book for $10. They can also be purchased at Blackbird Coffee House, Fogtown Coffee Bar, Jim’s Pharmacy, Odyssey Book Store, Sweet Spot Sequim and Sequim Shoe Repair. More than a dozen vendors filled the building for holiday shoppers. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Craft fair

Gwyn Gallis, left, helps Pauline Olsen at the Soroptimist booth at the… Continue reading

Lawsuit alleges Jefferson board violated public meetings act

Hospital commissioner says discussions were held inappropriately

“My Heart Is Good” co-authors Ron Charles, left, and Josh Wisniewski, on the shore west of Port Angeles near Deep Creek, will discuss their new book at three public events. (Empty Bowl Press)
‘My Heart Is Good’ tells ‘an untold story’

Book focuses on tribal leader who worked on fishing rights

Man who died in collision is identified

Trooper says driver attempted U-turn at midspan

Port of Port Townsend to host open house on airport plan

The Port of Port Townsend will host an open… Continue reading

Fire damages fiber line, causes internet outage in Port Angeles

A fire in a Dumpster behind a Port Angeles… Continue reading

Bagpiper Rick McKenzie, who performed “Amazing Grace” during the 2023 regional Veterans Day ceremony in the hanger at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station/Sector Field Office Port Angeles, is scheduled to perform at this year’s ceremony, which will be held at the Port Angeles High School auditorium due to the federal government shutdown. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)
Veterans Day event moved to Port Angeles High School auditorium

Ceremony moved from air station due to federal government shutdown