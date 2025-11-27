Winterfest raises record $81K for ski, snowboard operations

PORT ANGELES — The Hurricane Ridge Winter Sports Education Foundation raised a record net $81,000 from its annual fundraiser at the Vern Burton Community Center in Port Angeles.

Winterfest, the annual event that raises funds for Hurricane Ridge ski and snowboard operations, the Ridge ski school and winter sports education, was held Saturday.

Part of the proceeds will go toward the purchase of a new snowmobile for the Hurricane Ridge ski patrol.

“The ski patrol does an incredible job of keeping everyone safe on the Ridge,” said Lindsay Fox, president of the Hurricane Ridge Winter Sports Education Foundation, “so raising money for this vital piece of equipment was extremely important.”

The event also honored longtime Hurricane Ridge supporters Dave and Karen Long. The former has been a long-standing board member, while the latter has provided graphics and other services for the organization.

More than 350 people attended the event.

“The community continues to strongly support skiing and snowboarding at the Ridge,” Fox said, “and they certainly made a strong statement Saturday night that they want our operations to excel.”

Skiing first began in the area in 1936 at Deer Park on Blue Mountain, and it relocated to the Ridge on Jan. 1, 1959, with two rope tows. A Poma surface lift was added in 1971.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to those who have kept the tradition alive for 89 years,” Fox said. “Winterfest is not just a fundraiser, it’s a heartfelt thank you to the dedicated individuals who have made this enduring legacy possible.”