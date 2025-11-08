Veterans Day ceremony set at Port Angeles High School

PORT ANGELES — The Clallam County Veterans Association will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the auditorium at Port Angeles High School, 304 E. Park Ave.

The annual ceremony, which typically is conducted in the hangar at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles, was relocated due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The program will include music by the Port Angeles High School band and choir, the presentation of the colors by the Port Angeles High School Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, and additional music by the Grand Olympic Chorus and Juan de Fuca Harmony.

Guests will be welcomed by the Port Angeles Flag Line Post 29, the Mount Olympus Detachment, Marine Corps League #897, will present a rifle salute, and Rich McKenzie will perform Amazing Grace on the bagpipes.

The guest speaker will be retired Navy Capt. Mike Hakanson, who served nearly 30 years in the Navy’s chaplain corps in Navy, Marine and joint commands worldwide.

Hakanson and his wife, Janine, now live in Port Angeles.

The Michael Trebert Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will serve refreshments after the ceremony.

On Monday, the city of Sequim will host Veterans Appreciation Afternoon from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The free celebration will be at the civic center, 152 W. Cedar St., Sequim.

The community is invited to enjoy a hot dog while celebrating and thanking veterans, active-duty military service members and their families for their service.

For more information, email Emma Jane Garcia, parks and events assistant manager, at ejgarcia@sequimwa.gov.

Previous
One dies in collision on Hood Canal Bridge

More in News

EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Peninsula boards to discuss timber, budgets

Meetings across the North Olympic Peninsula

Electronic edition of newspaper set Tuesday

Peninsula Daily News will have an electronic edition only… Continue reading

Veterans Day ceremony set at Port Angeles High School

The Clallam County Veterans Association will host a Veterans… Continue reading

Suggs flips Port Angeles council race, leads by 10 votes

Sanders maintains lead for position OMC board

Steve Burke.
Auditors: PA pool lacks controls

Report: Director benefitted financially over 6-year period

Community Services Director Melody Sky Weaver at the Port Townsend Carnegie Library. The library will receive a $10,000 gift from the Carnegie Corporation of New York, the foundation founded by industrialist Andrew Carnegie. The library was opened in 1913 and the gift is to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Port Townsend, Port Angeles libraries to receive $10K as part of celebration

Corporation to provide funding in honor of country’s 250th birthday

One dies in collision on Hood Canal Bridge

Trooper says driver attempted U-turn at midspan

Port Townsend city employees work to clean up the Evans Vista homeless encampment on Thursday. The city hired Leland Construction of Roy to help with the process, which was initiated by the Port Townsend City Council in September. The city gave camp residents until Monday to vacate the premises and began the sweep of the area on Thursday. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Camp cleanup

Port Townsend city employees work to clean up the Evans Vista homeless… Continue reading

Hospital projects a $7.5M loss in ’26

Interim CEO says it’s cash flow positive

Port Angeles council expects $189M in revenue sources for 2026

Finance director explains funds, from general to taxes to utilities

Taylor gains three votes in Port Angeles City Council race

Hammar maintains lead for position on Port Angeles school board

Rufina C. Garay.
Port Townsend names second poet laureate

Garay appointed following recommendation from panel