Veterans Day ceremony set at Port Angeles High School

PORT ANGELES — The Clallam County Veterans Association will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the auditorium at Port Angeles High School, 304 E. Park Ave.

The annual ceremony, which typically is conducted in the hangar at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles, was relocated due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The program will include music by the Port Angeles High School band and choir, the presentation of the colors by the Port Angeles High School Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, and additional music by the Grand Olympic Chorus and Juan de Fuca Harmony.

Guests will be welcomed by the Port Angeles Flag Line Post 29, the Mount Olympus Detachment, Marine Corps League #897, will present a rifle salute, and Rich McKenzie will perform Amazing Grace on the bagpipes.

The guest speaker will be retired Navy Capt. Mike Hakanson, who served nearly 30 years in the Navy’s chaplain corps in Navy, Marine and joint commands worldwide.

Hakanson and his wife, Janine, now live in Port Angeles.

The Michael Trebert Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will serve refreshments after the ceremony.

On Monday, the city of Sequim will host Veterans Appreciation Afternoon from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The free celebration will be at the civic center, 152 W. Cedar St., Sequim.

The community is invited to enjoy a hot dog while celebrating and thanking veterans, active-duty military service members and their families for their service.

For more information, email Emma Jane Garcia, parks and events assistant manager, at ejgarcia@sequimwa.gov.