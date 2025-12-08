Toys, food to highlight Sequim Santa Brigade

SEQUIM — Santa’s Toy and Food Fire Brigade will embark this week through Sequim to collect toys, food and monetary donations to help residents.

“It’s definitely my favorite week of the year,” said John Brygider, who portrays Santa Claus for the annual event.

He and career staff and volunteers with Clallam County Fire District 3, Clallam County Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 2933 and the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) have set routes from today through Friday through the Sequim area. They’ll ride in fire district vehicles, play festive music and offer candy canes and photo opportunities with Santa and the Grinch.

Toys will be accepted for Sequim Community Aid’s Toys for Sequim Kids, and food for the Sequim Food Bank. Organizers said monetary donations can be accepted for either or split between the two agencies.

Lt. Marc Lawson said the Toy and Food Brigade started through the fire district’s Explorer program in 2008 and grew to become a more expansive “fire family thing.” He continues to participate because “it gives back to our community and helps those in most need, and it spreads Christmas cheer.”

Here is the schedule for Santa’s Toy and Food Brigade:

• Today from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., south of West Fir Street from Seventh Avenue to Sunnyside Avenue. Note: Santa will be at The Lodge at 4 p.m.

• Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., neighborhoods northeast of Sequim Avenue and East Washington Street.

• Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., start at the top of Emerald Highlands and go to Brownfield Road to Simdars Road and north through nearby subdivisions before finishing at the Elk Creek Apartments.

• Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunland clubhouse and nearby.

• Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sequim Walmart, 1110 W. Washington St. CERT volunteers will be at the booth all day and night with Santa at the store from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Toys for Sequim Kids will provide free gifts for children ages 1-18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the Sequim Prairie Grange, 290 Macleay Road. Parents and guardians must show proof of Sequim School District residency, and only one adult will be allowed to enter the event. No child care will be available.

For more information, call Sequim Community Aid at 360-681-3731.

Sequim Food Bank, 144 W. Alder St., is open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays and Saturdays. Call 360-683-1205 or visit sequimfoodbank.org for more information.

Toys for Sequim Kids’ giving trees around Sequim will accept items through Dec. 14.

Clallam County Fire District Station 34, 323 N. Fifth Ave., also will accept toy, food and monetary donations through Dec. 14.

________

Matthew Nash is a reporter with the Olympic Peninsula News Group, which is composed of Sound Publishing newspapers Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum. He can be reached by email at matthew.nash@sequimgazette.com.