Tickets still available for United Way of Clallam County fundraiser

PORT ANGELES — Pajamas are encouraged, teddy bears are optional and comfort is the only rule on Saturday when United Way of Clallam County will host its biggest annual event at the Vern Burton Community Center, 308 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

A limited number of tickets remain for Galentine’s Day, the United Way’s annual event that blends a relaxed, celebratory atmosphere with fundraising to support programs that help women and families in Clallam County meet basic needs such as food, housing stability and long-term self-sufficiency.

The evening will feature a catered dinner, cash bar, DJ-led dancing, a silent auction and a dessert dash during which attendees at tables compete through donations to select desserts.

The program will feature a lineup of speakers who will share personal and professional stories.

Ashley Liberty, owner of ONYX Sweat Society, will speak about her experience with building an inclusive fitness community.

Stefanie Anderson, the first woman hired at Clallam County Fire District 3 and now a battalion chief, will discuss her career.

Chelsea Williams will share her experience and the role community support played in her family’s lives.

Community members and businesses also can support the United Way’s mission by donating items or experiences.

For more information about Galentine’s Day, presented by Eileen Schmitz, Best Choice Realty, including ticket purchases and sponsorship details, visit www.unitedwayclallam.org/galentines-day.

Interviews set for hospital board
Port Angeles secures grant to aid in salmon recovery

