Soroptimist club grant funding applications open until Nov. 30

PORT ANGELES — Soroptimist International of Port Angeles is accepting applications through Nov. 30 for grant funding.

Funding requests should support the Soroptimist mission to help women and girls achieve economic empowerment.

Grants should be for a minimum of $2,000 and must benefit residents of Clallam County.

Applicants should answer the following questions, in no more than two pages:

• Describe your organization.

• What is your 501(c)(3) status? Applications are open to for-profit agencies as well.

• Describe the specific program for funding and any project budget information; past applicants may only apply for new programs or projects.

• Describe how this program helps the residents of Clallam County, specifically women and girls.

• What will happen if full funding is not received for the proposed program or project?

• What other sources of funding have you obtained or considered?

• Include other information, including address and contact information, for your organization.

Completed applications may be emailed to siportangeles@soroptimist.net or mailed to SI Port Angeles, P.O. Box 805, Port Angeles, WA 98362.

Organizations selected during the first phase of the application review process will receive an invitation to send a representative to a club meeting to present their funding request for club members to vote on.

The awards will be announced in January and distributed in February.