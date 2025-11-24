Six candidates running for Clallam County Fair royalty

Candidates for the 2026 Clallam County Fair royalty are, from left, Tish Hamilton, Keira Headrick, Julianna Getzin, Makenzie Taylor and Jasmine Green. Molly Beeman is not pictured.

PORT ANGELES — Clallam County Fair Royalty has announced six candidates running for 2026 Clallam County Fair royalty.

The theme for next year’s fair, which is slated for Aug. 20-23, is “Stars, Stripes and County Fair Nights.”

The candidates are Molly Beeman, Julianna Getzin, Jasmine Green, Tish Hamilton, Keira Headrick and Makenzie Taylor.

Beeman, a 17-year-old senior at Port Angeles High School, is the daughter of Bobby Stone. Her platform is Animal Cruelty Awareness.

Beeman is a founding member of the marine biology program at Port Angeles High School, is earning an Associate of Arts degree at Peninsula College and is a member of the 4-H Showstoppers Horse Club.

Beeman’s plans are to attend Sweet Briar College in Amherst, Va., to earn a bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in business. She also would like to attend veterinary school and become an equine veterinarian.

She is sponsored by Kindred Collective.

Getzin, a 17-year-old senior at Port Angeles High School, is the daughter of Daniel Getzin and Wendy Clark-Getzin. Her platform is blood donor awareness.

Getzin is involved in varsity tennis, bowling and Knowledge Bowl at school; she plays viola with the Port Angeles High School Orchestra and the Port Angeles Chamber Orchestra.

She is in the Honor Society, Key Club, the Marine Biology Club, the YMCA Youth and Government Club and is the vice president of the Washington Career and Technical Sports Medicine Association.

Getzin also is the student representative on the Port Angeles School Board.

She plans to study pre-med, with a major in molecular biology, at Johns Hopkins University before attending medical school to become a family physician and return to Clallam County.

Getzin is sponsored by Blackbird Coffee House, KONP News Radio and Keystone Tides, PLLC.

Green, a 15-year-old sophomore at Port Angeles High School, is the daughter of Jennifer Green and Isaac Brown. Her platform is working with the North Olympic History Center and the Hub.

Green is active in Girl Scouts, for which she has earned Bronze and Silver Awards, and she is a petty officer third class in Port Angeles High School’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, for which she participates on the drill and color guard teams.

Aside from school, she enjoys drawing, painting and ceramics.

Green would like to become the fifth female swimmer in the U.S. Coast Guard before attending the University of Washington to earn a master’s degree in public health and become a pediatric neurologist or an epidemiologist.

She is sponsored by the Boys & Girls Club of the Olympic Peninsula, Fraternal Order of the Eagles #483, Hermann Brothers Logging and Construction, C Street Mini Mart and Food, Northwest Mobile Welding, Laurel Lanes, 23 West Design Collective, 7 Cedars Casino, Angeles Welding Solutions LLC, Fairmount Diner, Eastside Landscaping Supply Co, Benny B’s Pizza and Port Angeles Professional Firefighters Local 656.

Hamilton, a 16-year-old senior at Port Angeles High School, is the daughter of Brandon and Victoria Elliott. Her platform is First Step Family Support Center.

Hamilton is earning an Associate of Arts degree in criminal justice at Peninsula College while completing high school a year early. She also is in the college’s ceramic program.

Hamilton works at Belles Boutique, coaches at Klahhane Gymnastics and volunteers at First Step’s Clothing Closet.

Her long-term goals include pursuing a career as an anesthesiologist or working in criminology. She would like to continue her education at either the University of Washington or Utah Tech University in St. George, Utah.

She is sponsored by Honeybee Estate Sales.

Headrick, a 15-year-old sophomore at Port Angeles High School, is the daughter of Scott and Stephanie Headrick. Her platform is the child advocate program and the annual Shop with a Hero event.

Headrick is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars and she plays volleyball, basketball and softball at school. She is a member of the Port Angeles Softball Association and is the historian for the Washington Career and Technical Sports Medicine Association and Future Business Leaders of America.

She plans to attend Duke University or the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to study Criminal Justice and Forensics.

Headrick is sponsored by the Other Guys Auto Center, the Lodge at Sherwood Village, the Coffee Cottage, Wilder Auto, Security Services Northwest, Zenovic and Associates, Johnson Creek Veterinary, Herta Fairbanks, Patti’s Off Peabody, Jockey’s Landscaping and Shirley’s Café.

Taylor, a 15-year-old sophomore at Port Angeles High School, is the daughter of James Taylor and Amie Goodman. Her platform is Olympic Peninsula Alpaca and Llama Rescue.

Taylor is involved in Upward Bound at Peninsula College and her favorite subjects are biology and English. Her hobbies are riding dirt bikes, horse riding, hunting and fishing; she also is involved in motocross racing.

Taylor plans to earn an Associate of Arts degree at Peninsula College and work as a veterinary assistant.

She is sponsored by Evergreen Collision Center, Inc, Lee Shore Boats and J and S Contracting.

The royalty coronation is set for 1 p.m. Jan. 31 in the Home Arts Building at the Clallam County Fairgrounds, 1608 W. 16th St., Port Angeles.

The ceremony is free and open to the public.