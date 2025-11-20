Shop with a Hero returning for 2025

PORT ANGELES — Don’t be alarmed if you see a convoy of law enforcement and emergency vehicles with flashing red and blue lights converge on Walmart on East Kolonels Way on Dec. 6. If you look closely, you might even spot Santa Claus riding in on a BearCat armored security vehicle.

He’ll be there to assist members of Clallam County’s first-responder community as they deliver good cheer to local children through the annual Shop with a Hero event.

Jason Hooper, a Port Angeles Police Department school resource officer, and Lt. Jimmy Thompson of the Elwha Police Department told Noon Rotary members at the Wildcat Café on Wednesday that what began four years ago as a small, homegrown project has grown into a spirited collaboration among law enforcement, firefighters, military personnel and a wide circle of civilian volunteers from across Clallam County.

Hooper said it had become “an awesome thing that’s been created organically.”

The concept is straightforward: organizers raise money and pair children ages 6 to 17 in need — mostly foster youth and those referred through Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), Indian Child Welfare (ICW) and juvenile court — with “heroes” who help them shop for Christmas gifts.

In its first year in 2020, the program served about 20 children; it has expanded every year since. In 2024, Shop with a Hero helped 150 children and drew nearly as many volunteers. This year, organizers expect to assist roughly the same number of children and are on track to meet their $30,000 fundraising goal.

On shopping day, each child receives $150 to spend and is paired with a first responder.

And then comes what organizers describe as the program’s signature challenge: keeping pace with an energetic child on a mission.

“Sometimes it’s very difficult to have them find something for themselves,” Hooper said. “It’s really sweet to see these kids thinking about their families above all else.”

Adding to the spectacle — and sometimes the confusion — is the fact that Walmart remains open to the public during Shop with a Hero. Thompson said customers often stop to ask what’s going on and frequently choose to donate on the spot. The store reserves several registers on the east side for the event, allowing normal operations to continue around the bustling aisles filled with first responders and children.

Outside, kids can climb through patrol cars, ambulances, fire engines and SWAT vehicles. A cocoa station and cookie-decorating tables keep children occupied while volunteers wrap gifts at high speed.

The program’s financial foundation is broad. Support comes from local businesses, nonprofits, churches, individuals and especially the Lower Elwha Klallam and Jamestown S’Klallam Tribes. Walmart plays a major role, offering both grant funds and the use of its store and staff.

To supplement donations, organizers hold fundraisers. This year, the event partnered with the Seattle Mariners, who provided steeply discounted tickets that were resold or reserved, with a portion of each sale going directly to the program. These combined efforts have brought Shop with a Hero close to its $30,000 goal.

Even with robust support, Hooper said the event can grow only as far as logistics allow. The limitation isn’t identifying children who could benefit — it’s ensuring there are enough volunteers and resources to support them.

“There’s certainly more kids out there,” he said. “We just project out based on where we are for the year. If we get to the 11th hour and we have funds, we can include another family or two.”

Thompson noted that some participating families may have had difficult experiences with law enforcement in the past, which makes the event especially meaningful. The shopping trip allows first responders to connect with children in a positive, memorable way.

The officers said the program humanized first responders, especially for children who may have encountered them only in stressful circumstances.

“If kids can see that we’re not just faceless people, that they can talk to us, then we’re doing something right,” Hooper said.

To learn more about the event or to donate, contact Hooper at jhooper@cityofpa.us or Thompson at jimmy.thompson@elwha.org. The event is operated through the Port Angeles Police Association, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

