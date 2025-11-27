Salvation Army, volunteers serve community meals

Largest turnout in three years continues to rise in numbers, Capt. Crystal Birks says

Volunteer Rachel Heath helps serve a full Thanksgiving meal at the Salvation Army Pantry on Wednesday. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Corps of the Salvation Army was prepared to serve about 100 meals.

Less than 30 minutes after opening its doors Wednesday, they had just about hit that mark during the organization’s annual free Thanksgiving meal.

“It’s a big turnout, probably the biggest we’ve had at the beginning of the meal than in the three years I’ve been here,” Capt. Crystal Birks said. “We’ve been rising in numbers.”

Every table set up at the Salvation Army’s Food Pantry was filled with people filling up on turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, yams, rolls and pies.

Eric Cochran of Port Angeels brought his daughter to the meal.

“We’ve come here since we moved here three years ago,” Cochran said. “It’s always a good variety of food. It’s worth the wait.”

Volunteers worked to plate the food and serve it to people who were waiting patiently at their tables.

“We have about 15 to 20 volunteers which is really good because we only have a staff of three,” Birks said. “It’s been a blessing.”

Dara Petricone of Port Angeles volunteered with the Salvation Army to help with the meal on Wednesday.

“I just wanted to be grateful and share all the love in my heart,” Petricone said.

The turnout for the meal was “amazing,” she added.

“Everyone’s been wonderful and everything’s been amazing,” Petricone said. “It’s all we can ask for.”

The Salvation Army received 12 turkey donations for the meal and another 35 donated turkeys for its Thanksgiving boxes. Many pies also were donated for the meal, Birks said.

Petricone wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving.

“We have to keep each other going in these times and pay it forward,” she said.

The Salvation Army is much appreciated, Cochran said.

“They’ve been very helpful and so has the Port Angeles Food Bank,” he said. “We appreciate everything they do.”

________

