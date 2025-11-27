Volunteer Rachel Heath helps serve a full Thanksgiving meal at the Salvation Army Pantry on Wednesday. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

Volunteer Rachel Heath helps serve a full Thanksgiving meal at the Salvation Army Pantry on Wednesday. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

Salvation Army, volunteers serve community meals

Largest turnout in three years continues to rise in numbers, Capt. Crystal Birks says

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Corps of the Salvation Army was prepared to serve about 100 meals.

Less than 30 minutes after opening its doors Wednesday, they had just about hit that mark during the organization’s annual free Thanksgiving meal.

“It’s a big turnout, probably the biggest we’ve had at the beginning of the meal than in the three years I’ve been here,” Capt. Crystal Birks said. “We’ve been rising in numbers.”

Every table set up at the Salvation Army’s Food Pantry was filled with people filling up on turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, yams, rolls and pies.

Eric Cochran of Port Angeels brought his daughter to the meal.

“We’ve come here since we moved here three years ago,” Cochran said. “It’s always a good variety of food. It’s worth the wait.”

Volunteers worked to plate the food and serve it to people who were waiting patiently at their tables.

“We have about 15 to 20 volunteers which is really good because we only have a staff of three,” Birks said. “It’s been a blessing.”

Dara Petricone of Port Angeles volunteered with the Salvation Army to help with the meal on Wednesday.

“I just wanted to be grateful and share all the love in my heart,” Petricone said.

The turnout for the meal was “amazing,” she added.

“Everyone’s been wonderful and everything’s been amazing,” Petricone said. “It’s all we can ask for.”

The Salvation Army received 12 turkey donations for the meal and another 35 donated turkeys for its Thanksgiving boxes. Many pies also were donated for the meal, Birks said.

Petricone wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving.

“We have to keep each other going in these times and pay it forward,” she said.

The Salvation Army is much appreciated, Cochran said.

“They’ve been very helpful and so has the Port Angeles Food Bank,” he said. “We appreciate everything they do.”

________

Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.

<ol><li>Dara Petricone, a volunteer, puts whipped cream on slices of pumpkin pie served as dessert Wednesday at the Salvation Army Pantry. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News) </li></ol>

Dara Petricone, a volunteer, puts whipped cream on slices of pumpkin pie served as dessert Wednesday at the Salvation Army Pantry. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

Previous
Three Port Angeles Police Department officers named in fatal shooting incident

More in News

x
Peninsula Home Fund celebrates its 36th year

One grant helped patients with Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County

Volunteer Rachel Heath helps serve a full Thanksgiving meal at the Salvation Army Pantry on Wednesday. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Salvation Army, volunteers serve community meals

Largest turnout in three years continues to rise in numbers, Capt. Crystal Birks says

Holiday season to begin Saturday

Live music, tree lighting set for Port Angeles fountain

Winterfest raises record $81K for ski, snowboard operations

The Hurricane Ridge Winter Sports Education Foundation raised a… Continue reading

The 35th Festival of Trees had its Gala Opening on Tuesday outside the Vern Burton Community Center in Port Angeles. The Port Angeles City Ballet performed the history of the Nutcracker Ballet through narration and dance inside LED-lighted Christmas ornaments. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Nutcracker history

The 35th Festival of Trees had its Gala Opening on Tuesday outside… Continue reading

Three Port Angeles Police Department officers named in fatal shooting incident

Each has at least a decade of experience with department

Jim Brennan, a seven-year Port Townsend resident, makes comments to a standing-room-only Port Townsend City Council meeting on Monday night. The council was continuing a public hearing on Ordinance 3361, relating to comprehensive planning that will impact the growth of the city. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Comprehensive plan

Jim Brennan, a seven-year Port Townsend resident, makes comments to a standing-room-only… Continue reading

Comment for RV policy is extended

Clallam is considering ordinance on occupation

Port Townsend City Council approves a balanced budget

City manager cites grants for increase in capital projects

Tyler Gage, Port Angeles Fire Department EMS division chief, leads a training for first responders that equips them with skills for handling mental health and substance abuse calls. Called “COAST,” the program was developed by the Behavioral Health Crisis Outreach Response and Education center operated by the University of Washington School of Social Work. (Paula Hunt/Peninsula Daily News)
Grant funds training for first responders

PAFD sponsors event for crisis calls

Thanksgiving meals scheduled on Peninsula

Thanksgiving meals will be offered across the Peninsula this week. BRINNON •… Continue reading

Sherilyn Seyler puts the lights on her tree for the Festival of Trees on Monday. Her tree is named “Christmas at the Hucklebeary Ranch.” There will be 45 trees and a variety of wreaths, all created by some of the Peninsula’s best designers, some of whom have decorated trees for all 35 years of the Olympic Medical Center Foundation event. Opening ceremonies will begin today at 5 p.m. at the Vern Burton Community Center, 308 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Decorating mode

Sherilyn Seyler puts the lights on her tree for the Festival of… Continue reading