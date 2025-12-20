Randall bill to support military families passes both chambers

The North Olympic Peninsula’s U.S. representative has passed her first bill in Congress.

Rep. Emily Randall, D-Port Orchard, introduced the Assuring Navigation of Compact Help for Ongoing Relocation (ANCHOR) for Military Families Act with Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Virginia, during this session.

The ANCHOR for Military Families Act bill was included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which was approved in the U.S. House on Dec. 10, 312-112. The legislation was then approved in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, 77-20.

“Rep. Randall’s bill requires (the Department of Defense) to provide military families with timely information about relocation services at least 45 days before a Permanent Change of Station,” said Sophia Swain, Randall’s communications director. “This includes resources on local schools, education support, legal and financial counseling, and mental health services.”

Randall represents Washington’s 6th Congressional district, which includes Clallam and Jefferson counties.

Washington state has more than 55,000 active military personnel with more than 32,000 K-12 students belonging to military families, Swain said.

The United States has a responsibility to support military families through every phase of their service, including relocation, Randall said in a news release.

“In the Washington state Senate, I championed policies that helped servicemembers connect with essential resources,” she said. “The bipartisan ANCHOR for Military Families Act builds on that model, offering vital relocation support to states across the country to ensure military families have timely access to the tools they need for a smooth transition.”

The ANCHOR act will help ease many of the burdens military families face through frequent relocations, Wittman said in the release.

“The ANCHOR Act ensures that military families have access to key information regarding relocation resources, educational rights, school enrollment support, housing assistance and more — making those transitions easier,” he said. “I am proud to help lead this bipartisan effort to support our nation’s military families.”

Once it’s signed by President Donald Trump, the ANCHOR Act, would:

• Require the Department of Defense (DoD) to provide timely and accessible relocation information to service members and their families at least 45 days prior to a Permanent Change of Station.

• Add Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission (MIC3)-related education support to statutorily required relocation services.

• Provide legal and financial counseling.

• Ensure the provision of mental health and well-being services.

• Require DoD to provide annual briefings to Congress for three years to track implementation and satisfaction.

The ANCHOR for Military Families Act has been endorsed by Blue Star Families, Partners in PROMISE, the National Association of Secondary School Principals, Secure Families Initiatives and the Association of Washington School Principals, according to the news release.

“The ANCHOR for Military Families Act is a critical step forward,” Blue Star Families CEO Kathy Roth-Douquet said in the release. “School transitions can be one of the most challenging aspects of military life and this provision empowers families with the knowledge they need to advocate for their children’s education. Blue Star Families applauds Congresswoman Emily Randall for this effort to bring greater clarity and support to those who serve.”

