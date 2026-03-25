Peace pole to be dedicated at Pebble Beach Park

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles’ Nor’Wester Rotary Club, the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe and the city of Port Angeles’ Parks and Recreation Department will dedicate a Peace Pole at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The ceremony will be at Pebble Beach Park at the intersection of Front and Oak streets in Port Angeles.

The Peace Pole is inscribed with the message “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in eight languages.

The Klallam Language version, translated by Jamie Valadez, a Lower Elwha Klallam tribal elder, reads, “May Peace Be Felt in our Homes.”

Peace Poles can be found in more than 200 countries.

The ceremony will celebrate unity, compassion and a shared commitment to peace in our community and around the world.

Following the dedication, attendees are invited to stay for cookies and coffee and visit with neighbors.