Landslide prompts closure of trail east of Port Angeles

A landslide on Tuesday has prompted a closure of the Olympic Discovery Trail east of Port Angeles.

PORT ANGELES — A portion of the Olympic Discovery Trail east of Port Angeles has been temporarily closed following a landslide.

The trail between the Rayonier Mill site to the Morse Creek trestle at Four Seasons Ranch is currently unsafe for pedestrians and cyclists to use, according to a news release from the city of Port Angeles.

The slide occurred on Tuesday.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with the Peninsula Trails Coalition, will monitor the slide and make repairs as possible while a new trail maintenance contract is negotiated.

The maintenance contract is expected to be signed by the end of April, the city said.

For more information, visit www.cityofpa.us.