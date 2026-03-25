BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Sequim hangs for win after wild seventh inning

Port Angeles’ Kody Williams delivers a pitch to the plate at Volunteer Field on Tuesday against Bainbridge. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

SEQUIM — Lance Doyle bashed a two-out, two-run double to center field to put Sequim up 8-0 after four innings — and the Wolves needed all of those runs to hold off North Mason’s late-innings charge in an 8-7 Olympic League triumph at home Tuesday.

Sequim plated a pair of runs in each of the first four innings to take the big lead.

Devyn Dearinger singled home Hunter Tennell and Doyle drove in Connor Oase in the bottom of the first for a 2-0 lead.

Starting pitcher Zeke Schmadeke helped his own cause with a single that led to a North Mason error and a Van Johnson run. Tennell added an RBI single for a 4-0 lead after two innings.

Sequim used small ball to score two more in the third, taking advantage when Oase was hit by a pitch, Doyle walked and Oase stole third base and came home via an error by the catcher.

Johnson added an RBI single.

Schmadeke shook off hitting the game’s first batter to roll through the first five innings, but walked the leadoff batter to open the sixth and found some trouble.

He allowed an RBI triple and another run came on an error by Sequim catcher Lincoln Bear.

Schmadeke allowed a leadoff triple to open the seventh inning, and after recording his 10th strikeout, he yielded a walk and exited the game for Tennell.

Tennell struggled, allowing a walk, a three-run triple and an RBI double to cut the score to 8-6.

Tennell induced a fly out for the second out, but gave up an RBI single and left the game with Dearinger coming on to pitch.

Dearinger recorded a three-pitch strikeout but a dropped third strike prolonged the game.

Dearinger hit a batter to load the bases, but after a leadoff ball, he recorded three straight strikes to finally close out the contest.

Sequim (2-0, 2-0) visits North Mason (1-1, 2-1) today.

Sequim 8, North Mason 7

NM 0 0 0 0 0 2 5 — 7 7 5

Seq. 2 2 2 2 0 0 x — 8 7 3

Hitting

Sequim — Doyle 2-2, BB, 2B, R, 3 RBI; Schmadeke 1-4, R; Tennell 1-2, BB, 2 SB; Dearinger 1-2, BB, SB, 2 R, RBI; Johnson 1-1, SB, R, RBI; Miller 1-1.

Pitching

Sequim — Schmadeke 6.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 10 K; Tennell 0.1 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, BB; Dearinger 0.1 IP, 2 K.

Bainbridge 3, Port Angeles 2

PORT ANGELES — Pitchers Brayden Martin and Kody Williams combined on a four-hitter, but the Riders dropped their second straight one-run contest at home to the Spartans on Tuesday.

Williams took the loss on the bump, giving up a two-run single with two outs in the top of the seventh after previously loading the bases with an intentional walk and a hit batter.

Carson Waddell had three hits for Port Angeles, including doubling to center field and coming home to score on Williams’ second RBI base hit of the game in the bottom of the fifth to go up 2-1.

Martin allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk with four strikeouts in four innings before giving way to Williams.

Port Angeles (0-2, 1-2) visits Bainbridge (3-0, 3-0) this afternoon.

Bainbridge 3, Port Angeles 2

BI 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 — 3 4 0

PA 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 2 8 1

Hitting

PA — Waddell 3-4, 2B, 2 SB, R; Williams 2-4, 2 RBI; Swenson 1-3, 2B; Leitz 1-2, BB; Fisher 1-3, 2B.

Pitching

PA — Martin 4 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 4 K; Williams 3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K.