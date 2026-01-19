Bruce Murray, left, and Ralph Parsons hang a cloth exhibition in the rotunda of the old Clallam County Courthouse on Friday in Port Angeles. The North Olympic History Center exhibit tells the story of the post office past and present across Clallam County. The display will be open until early February, when it will be relocated to the Sequim City Hall followed by stops on the West End. The project was made possible due to a grant from the Clallam County Heritage Advisory Board. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

Post office past and present

Bruce Murray, left, and Ralph Parsons hang a cloth exhibition in the rotunda of the old Clallam County Courthouse on Friday in Port Angeles. The North Olympic History Center exhibit tells the story of the post office past and present across Clallam County. The display will be open until early February, when it will be relocated to the Sequim City Hall followed by stops on the West End. The project was made possible due to a grant from the Clallam County Heritage Advisory Board.

Fire district to sell property known for its Sequim agave plant

This agave grew from the size of a baseball in the 1990s to the height of Isobel Johnston’s roof in 2020. She saw it bloom in 2023. Following her death last year, Clallam County Fire District 3 commissioners, who purchased the property on Fifth Avenue in 2015, agreed to sell it to support the building of a new Carlsborg fire station. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group file)
Fire district to sell property known for its Sequim agave plant

Sale proceeds may support new Carlsborg station project

As part of Olympic Theatre Arts’ energy renovation upgrade project, new lighting has been installed, including on the Elaine and Robert Caldwell Main Stage that allows for new and improved effects. (Olympic Theatre Arts)
Olympic Theatre Arts remodels its building

New roof, LED lights, HVAC throughout

Weekly flight operations scheduled

Field carrier landing practice operations will be conducted for aircraft… Continue reading

Workers from Van Ness Construction in Port Hadlock, one holding a grade rod with a laser pointer, left, and another driving the backhoe, scrape dirt for a new sidewalk of civic improvements at Walker and Washington streets in Port Townsend on Thursday. The sidewalks will be poured in early February and extend down the hill on Washington Street and along Walker Street next to the pickle ball courts. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Sidewalk setup

Workers from Van Ness Construction in Port Hadlock, one holding a grade… Continue reading

The first graduating cohort of EDC Team Jefferson's business advisors training stands with certificates. From left to right are George Sawyer, Kit Malone, Devin Rodriguez, Charlotte Richardson and Justine Wagner. Standing is the EDC's Executive Director David Bailiff. Sitting is the EDC's Program and Finance Manager Phoebe Reid and course instructor Ray Sparrowe.
Five business advisors graduate

Cohort studied accounting, marketing in 40-week program

Victoria Helwick.
Seaview Academy becoming popular option for online K-12 education

Port Angeles School District has about 375 students enrolled in program

Home Fund contributes to OMC cancer center

Funding supports patient navigator program’s effort to remove barriers

EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Clallam board to consider amending housing code

Meetings across the North Olympic Peninsula

April Messenger, left, and Olympic National Park Ranger Chris Erickson share ideas on Wednesday during a listening session at Field Arts & Events Hall in Port Angeles. Nearly 150 people provided feedback about a new Hurricane Ridge Lodge project following the 2023 fire that destroyed the original structure. Nine easels were set up with questions and notes were provided for people to express their goals for a new lodge. The earliest construction can begin is in 2028, and it would take two to three years to complete, weather permitting. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Listening post

April Messenger, left, and Olympic National Park Ranger Chris Erickson share ideas… Continue reading

Port of Port Townsend to pursue grant for airport

Funds aimed to spur small industrial work

Future of Oceans program to focus on puffins

Expert spent 37 years studying seabirds in Alaska