Portion of bridge to be replaced

Tribe: Wooden truss at railroad park deteriorating

SEQUIM — A portion of Railroad Bridge at the Dungeness River Nature Center must be replaced.

After the annual inspection of the bridge, the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe stated in a news release that the wooden Howe Truss is deteriorating.

“The most recent bridge inspection reported highlighted the need for more immediate action to ensure the bridge remains safe and open to the public,” the news release stated.

The wooden structure was built more than 100 years ago.

“In a perfect world, the wooden portion of the bridge would last forever,” the news release stated. “Unfortunately, replacing the wooden Howe Truss with a steel replica is the only cost-effective option that still preserves the bridge’s character, while also improving safety and minimizing the duration/frequency of closures on this popular section of the Olympic Discovery Trail.”

The tribe determined that replacing the truss with a steel structure is the only “viable path forward,” according to the release. The Dungeness River Nature Center board of directors and the Peninsula Trails Coalition support the decision.

“The Railroad Bridge is a beloved part of our local and Tribal community, but due to public safety, it needs to be replaced,” Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe Chairman and CEO W. Ron Allen stated in the news release. “We plan to honor the historical symbolism with a new structure that reflects the current design and will keep park and trail users safe for our future generations.”

Cost estimates for the project, as well as a start date, were not available by press time Monday.

“The Tribe took ownership of the bridge and the 75-acre park in 1993 when no other entity was interested in assuming that responsibility,” the news release stated.

The tribe replaced nearly 800 feet of the bridge’s west side trestle after flood waters damaged the bridge in February 2015. That project resulted in a nine-month closure. Another improvement, this time to the east section, was made in 2022. That project complemented upgrades at the Dungeness River Nature Center.

“We look forward to working with our community partners on this important project and will share more details on project timing and our capital funding campaign as they become available,” the news release stated.

________

Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.

Previous
Post office past and present

More in News

Sue Long, left, Vicki Bennett and Frank Handler, all from Port Townsend, volunteer at the Martin Luther King Day of Service beach restoration on Monday at Fort Worden State Park. The activity took place on Knapp Circle near the Point Wilson Lighthouse. Sixty-four volunteers participated in the removal of non-native beach grasses. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Work party

Sue Long, left, Vicki Bennett and Frank Handler, all from Port Townsend,… Continue reading

Portion of bridge to be replaced

Tribe: Wooden truss at railroad park deteriorating

Kingsya Omega, left, and Ben Wilson settle into a hand-holding exercise. (Aliko Weste)
Process undermines ‘Black brute’ narrative

Port Townsend company’s second film shot in Hawaii

Jefferson PUD to replace water main in Coyle

Jefferson PUD commissioners awarded a $1.3 million construction contract… Continue reading

Jen Kingfisher has been hired as the deputy director of the Port Townsend Marine Science Center. (Starre Smith)
Kingfisher hired as Port Townsend Marine Science Center’s deputy director

The Port Townsend Marine Science Center has hired Jen… Continue reading

Scott Mauk.
Chimacum superintendent receives national award

Chimacum School District Superintendent Scott Mauk has received the National… Continue reading

Hood Canal Coordinating Council meeting canceled

The annual meeting of the Hood Canal Coordinating Council, scheduled… Continue reading

Bruce Murray, left, and Ralph Parsons hang a cloth exhibition in the rotunda of the old Clallam County Courthouse on Friday in Port Angeles. The North Olympic History Center exhibit tells the story of the post office past and present across Clallam County. The display will be open until early February, when it will be relocated to the Sequim City Hall followed by stops on the West End. The project was made possible due to a grant from the Clallam County Heritage Advisory Board. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Post office past and present

Bruce Murray, left, and Ralph Parsons hang a cloth exhibition in the… Continue reading

This agave grew from the size of a baseball in the 1990s to the height of Isobel Johnston’s roof in 2020. She saw it bloom in 2023. Following her death last year, Clallam County Fire District 3 commissioners, who purchased the property on Fifth Avenue in 2015, agreed to sell it to support the building of a new Carlsborg fire station. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group file)
Fire district to sell property known for its Sequim agave plant

Sale proceeds may support new Carlsborg station project

As part of Olympic Theatre Arts’ energy renovation upgrade project, new lighting has been installed, including on the Elaine and Robert Caldwell Main Stage that allows for new and improved effects. (Olympic Theatre Arts)
Olympic Theatre Arts remodels its building

New roof, LED lights, HVAC throughout

Weekly flight operations scheduled

Field carrier landing practice operations will be conducted for aircraft… Continue reading

Workers from Van Ness Construction in Port Hadlock, one holding a grade rod with a laser pointer, left, and another driving the backhoe, scrape dirt for a new sidewalk of civic improvements at Walker and Washington streets in Port Townsend on Thursday. The sidewalks will be poured in early February and extend down the hill on Washington Street and along Walker Street next to the pickle ball courts. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Sidewalk setup

Workers from Van Ness Construction in Port Hadlock, one holding a grade… Continue reading