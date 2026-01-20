Portion of bridge to be replaced

SEQUIM — A portion of Railroad Bridge at the Dungeness River Nature Center must be replaced.

After the annual inspection of the bridge, the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe stated in a news release that the wooden Howe Truss is deteriorating.

“The most recent bridge inspection reported highlighted the need for more immediate action to ensure the bridge remains safe and open to the public,” the news release stated.

The wooden structure was built more than 100 years ago.

“In a perfect world, the wooden portion of the bridge would last forever,” the news release stated. “Unfortunately, replacing the wooden Howe Truss with a steel replica is the only cost-effective option that still preserves the bridge’s character, while also improving safety and minimizing the duration/frequency of closures on this popular section of the Olympic Discovery Trail.”

The tribe determined that replacing the truss with a steel structure is the only “viable path forward,” according to the release. The Dungeness River Nature Center board of directors and the Peninsula Trails Coalition support the decision.

“The Railroad Bridge is a beloved part of our local and Tribal community, but due to public safety, it needs to be replaced,” Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe Chairman and CEO W. Ron Allen stated in the news release. “We plan to honor the historical symbolism with a new structure that reflects the current design and will keep park and trail users safe for our future generations.”

Cost estimates for the project, as well as a start date, were not available by press time Monday.

“The Tribe took ownership of the bridge and the 75-acre park in 1993 when no other entity was interested in assuming that responsibility,” the news release stated.

The tribe replaced nearly 800 feet of the bridge’s west side trestle after flood waters damaged the bridge in February 2015. That project resulted in a nine-month closure. Another improvement, this time to the east section, was made in 2022. That project complemented upgrades at the Dungeness River Nature Center.

“We look forward to working with our community partners on this important project and will share more details on project timing and our capital funding campaign as they become available,” the news release stated.

________

Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.