Man arrested after standoff at short-term rental

PORT ANGELES — A former Clallam County resident was arrested following a standoff this week.

Clallam County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Patrick Nelson, 52, of Kitsap County, on Wednesday at a short-term rental property in the Agnew area of Port Angeles.

“Nelson is a former Clallam County resident with a violent criminal history,” according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. “He was released from prison in December 2025, and had an active Department of Corrections warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.”

The Sheriff’s Office discovered Nelson was in Port Angeles following a call at 5 p.m. Sunday from a Port Angeles short-term renal property owner who discovered firearms and drug paraphernalia left behind after their renters left the residence. Deputies determined two of the firearms had been reported stolen.

It was during their investigation that they identified Nelson as having stayed at the short-term rental.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, deputies, with assistance from the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team, found Nelson at the short-term rental in the Agnew area.

“Deputies contacted individuals staying at the residence who informed law enforcement that Nelson was hiding in the attic,” the news release stated.

One of the renters, 50-year-old Port Angeles resident Johnny Watts, was detained by deputies and, during a frisk for weapons, deputies found a loaded firearm in his pocket along with what they believed to be a controlled substance. Watts was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance and booked in the Clallam County Jail.

The Peninsula Crisis Response Team responded to assist with efforts to take Nelson into custody.

“Prior to initiating a tactical response, law enforcement issued a public notification through Everbridge and nearby residences were evacuated as a precaution to ensure the safety of the community,” the release stated. “After several hours of negotiations and a standoff with law enforcement, Nelson surrendered to deputies and was taken into custody without incident.”

No injuries were reported during the operation.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges might be considered, according to the release.