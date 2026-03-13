Port of Port Townsend looking to streamline finances

PORT TOWNSEND — Port of Port Townsend commissioners are considering changes to the port’s reserve policy that would combine some existing funds and streamline how it manages its finances.

Finance Director Connie Anderson presented a first reading of the proposal, which would set aside a defined amount of cash for day-to-day operations, combine the emergency reserve into a larger emergency and opportunity fund, and merge the separate Boat Haven renovation reserve into a single portwide capital reserve.

Anderson said the changes would simplify cash management and planning for future infrastructure needs.

“Today the objective is to take another look at our reserve policies, that’s operational and capital reserve policies, taking a look at everything across the board,” Anderson said.

Commissioner Pam Petranek urged caution about revising earlier resolutions, saying she wanted to review the original policy language. Commissioners Pete Hanke and Carol Hasse questioned how long-term priorities, such as the Boat Haven renovation, would remain clearly identified if funds were consolidated.

Anderson asked for commissioners’ feedback before the second reading at their April 8 meeting.

Commissioners also reviewed the port’s estuary restoration and Sims Way stormwater projects. The plan would reroute stormwater from Sims Way through a treatment system and discharge it into the restored estuary. A small section of the Larry Scott Trail would be breached to reconnect the estuary to Port Townsend Bay and improve fish passage.

Director of capital projects Matt Klontz said modeling was underway to determine the optimal size of the opening to the bay so fish could pass during both incoming and outgoing tides. A smaller breach than originally proposed would preserve much of the trail structure, which could continue acting as a wave barrier protecting the estuary and nearby boatyard facilities.

The project will be built in phases — stormwater infrastructure followed by estuary restoration — and remains dependent on state funding.

Permitting and design work are continuing even though the project did not receive funding in the current legislative session. The goal is to be ready to seek support in a future cycle, Executive Director Eron Berg said. The estuary restoration and stormwater improvements must be completed before the port can move forward with its planned western boatyard expansion.

Capital projects engineer Dave Nakagawara updated commissioners on the Point Hudson roof project, which involves replacing nearly 30,000 square feet of asbestos cement tile roofing on seven historic buildings, installing about 3,000 square feet of new metal roofing and performing about 6,000 square feet of copper preservation work.

Interwest Construction of Carlsborg was the low bidder at $1.763 million, below the estimate of $1.85 million to $2.15 million. The project is expected to begin in early April and be completed before the Wooden Boat Festival, scheduled for Sept. 11–13.

Funded through a combination of grants and the port’s capital budget, it required review by the city’s Historic Preservation Committee because the buildings are within the Port Townsend Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and designated a National Historic Landmark District.

The site’s history is also the focus of upcoming events.

Berg said plans for signage marking the 90th anniversary of Point Hudson, which will be celebrated in May. He said the port is working with the Jefferson County Historical Society to install markers on the original U.S. quarantine station buildings showing their historic names, including the “detention hospital” and “disinfecting building.” There plans to host a community walk later this year tied to the site’s history.

The port plans to host a community open house for 2503 Washington — former home of the Port Townsend Yacht Club — later this month. Lease and contracts administrator Heron Scott said the event will allow the public to tour the building, review code and development requirements and offer suggestions or potential proposals for the site.

