Plays and poetry planned for Peninsula

Plays, poetry and performances are scheduled for this weekend on the Peninsula.

• “The Play That Goes Wrong” will open at 7 p.m. Friday and with matinees at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the mainstage at the Port Angeles Community Playhouse, 1235 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $18 per person, $9 for students, at www.pacommunityplayers.org.

Jessica McKenzie will direct the play, which was written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields.

The comedy follows an amateur drama group attempting to stage a 1920s murder mystery, but plagued by actors who can’t remember their lines or cues, a set that is falling apart and props that keep breaking.

• Poetry on the Salish Sea will host a March Poetry Reading at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Wheeler Theater at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

The free reading will feature poets Rena Priest, Tamarah Rockwood and Kim Trainor who will explore land, memory, loss and relationships.

An open reception will follow the reading at Taps @ the Guardhouse, 300 Eisenhower Ave., across the street from the theater.

• The Sequim City Band will present “Origins: Composers Across Cultures” at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Performing Arts Center at Port Angeles High School, 304 E. Park Ave., Port Angeles.

The concert, which will conclude the band’s winter music schedule, will be directed by Tyler Benedict.

The program will feature a range of styles that trace how composers draw on the sounds of their homelands to transform folk traditions, ceremonial music, dance rhythms and storytelling into works for wind band.

The program features:

— ”Mil Estrellas,” or “Concert March,” by Jorge Vargas echoes the pageantry and joy of Latin street processions.

— ”España Cañí,” a pasodoble by Pascual Marquina Narro and arranged by Robert Longfield, evokes Spain’s bullfighting arenas through bold melodies and galloping rhythms.

— “Colonial March” by Percy Aldridge Grainger draws on English and Australian influences.

— “Procession of the Nobles” Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov and arranged by Jay Bocook embodies Russian imperial pageantry.

— “Rikudim” by Belgian composer Jan Van der Roost channels the vitality of traditional Israeli dances.

— “Caribana Afterparty” by Omar Thomas exudes the carnival energy of the Caribbean.

— “Star Ship” by Japanese composer Yukiko Nishimura, reflects Japan’s blend of tradition and forward-looking imagination.

— “Second Suite in F” Gustav Holst balances pastoral charm with sophisticated composition.

— The band will also perform the three-movement suite, ”Faia,” by local composer Signe Crawford.

The suite portrays the arc of life itself from the elemental forces of Earth’s formation to the emergence of humanity and the search for harmony.

The Port Angeles High School Band Boosters will host a bake sale during the concert to raise funds for the Port Angeles High School Symphonic Band’s upcoming trip to Anaheim, Calif.

The Sequim City Band will begin its 2026 Concerts at the James on May 3 with “Let’s Go Squirming!!” at the James Center for the Performing Arts, 506 N. Blake Ave., Sequim.

The Band will also perform during the Olympic Peninsula Brass and Winds Festival on July 24 at the 7 Cedars Hotel and Casino.

For more information, visit www.sequimcityband.org.

• KONP will host its 42st Home Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the gym at Port Angeles High School, 304 E. Park Ave., Port Angeles.

The free, annual home and lifestyle show features more than 100 exhibitor booths offering residents ideas for home improvement, remodeling, landscaping, real estate and lifestyle upgrades.

Visitors can also visit the Community Corner highlighting local nonprofit organizations serving Clallam County and the North Olympic Peninsula.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to win a prize package valued at more than $4,000.

The package includes a 6-foot by 6-foot Glass Pro greenhouse including shelving and auto-openers, $1,000 gift certificate at Airport Garden Center and an inflatable Coleman four- to six-person hot tub.

• Harbor Art Gallery will host a reception for local woodworker Steve Portner from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday during Port the Second Saturday Art Walk in downtown Port Angeles.

Portner’s solo exhibit “Self Reflection” showcases his woodworking which begins with function and evolves into artistry.

The exhibit’s title, Self Reflection, speaks both to the literal surfaces of finely-finished wood and to Portner’s artistic journey.

Although largely self-taught, Portner studied French marquetry at the American School of French Marquetry in San Diego under Patrick Edwards and Patrice Lejeune.

“Self Reflection” will be on display from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays at Harbor Art Gallery, 114 N. Laurel St., Port Angeles, throughout March.

• Stephanie Anne Johnson will perform a studio concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Rainshadow Recording in Building 315 at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 at http://rainshadowtickets.com or $30 at the door.

Johnson, a Pacific Northwest songwriter and performer of Americana, released a studio album “Sing, Baby!” in October.

They have opened for Bernie Sanders and for artists such as The Indigo Girls, Macy Gray, Mavis Staples, Taj Mahal, Robert Cray, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Steve Earle, Cedric Burnside and Mason Jennings.

• The Peninsula College Drama Department will stage “She Kills Monsters” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Little Theater on Peninsula College’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $15 per person at https://pencol.ludus.com, Peninsula College students will be admitted free.

The play, written by Qui Nguyen and co-directed by Marissa Meek and Dr. Lara Starcevich, blends fast-paced comedy with high-energy fantasy, featuring sword fights, 1990s pop culture and geek nostalgia.

The story follows high school teacher Agnes Evans as she embarks on a Dungeons & Dragons quest to better understand her late sister, Tilly.

“She Kills Monsters” contains some mature language.

• The Jefferson County Master Gardeners will present “Soil, Sun and Spuds: How to Grow Healthy Tomatoes” at noon Saturday in the Humphrey Room at the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

The free presentation will kick off the Master Gardener’s monthly Garden Know-How series.

The master gardeners will discuss preparing the soil, planting the potatoes, managing pests and harvesting the crop.

Future presentations in the monthly series include:

• April 11: “Tomato Tips”.

• June 13: “Planting on a Septic Field.”

• July 11: “Starting from Scratch: Your First Steps in Landscape Design.”

• Sept. 12: “Furry Garden Pests.”

• Oct. 10: “Hydrangea Care.”

Each lecture in the series will be followed at 1 p.m. by a free Master Gardener Plant Clinic.

Master gardeners will be available to answer questions on selecting the right plants for the environment, composting, insect infestations and unknown pathogens damaging plants.

Attendees may bring a sample of an afflicted plant or bring plant or insect specimens for identification.

Samples of plant problems should include both the healthy and affected tissue; the cut end of the stem should be wrapped with a moist paper towel, and the cut plants should be kept in a cool and dark location to prevent wilting.

For plant identification, include photos or samples of the leaves, branches and stems of the plant, a portion of the fruiting or flowering structure and a representative portion of the stem or bark.

Identification is more likely when more structures of the plant can be examined.

For insect identification, bring an intact specimen in a small container soon after capture; keep it stored in a cool, dark place.

For more information, email Bridget Gregg at bridget.gregg@wsu.edu or visit www.jclibrary.info.

• The North Olympic History Center will host a free reception for the opening of its new exhibit, “Minerva Troy: A Woman Who Made A Difference,” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in the center’s research library at 933 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles.

Troy (1873-1960) was an artist, musician, pioneer, wife, businesswoman, nurse, activist, politician and service worker who was born in Nebraska before moving to Port Angeles at the age of 17.

The exhibit will remain on display from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through December in the center’s library.

For more information, visit www.northolympichistory.org.

• The Friends of the Sequim Library will conduct a book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Friends’ storefront location at Rock Plaza, 10175 Old Olympic Highway.

The sale features a large selection of $1 books, hundreds of DVD for $1 each and music CDs, four for $1.

Proceeds benefit programs at the Sequim Branch Library.

• The North Olympic Library System will present Nature Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on the plaza at the Dungeness River Nature Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road.

The early development program will move into Rainshadow Hall in the event of inclement weather.

The free program features talking, reading, playing and singing.

Storytime is designed for children, aged 5-years and younger, and their caregivers.

For more information, email discover@nols.org or visit www.nols.org.

• Sharon Truett will present “Water-Wise Gardening in Clallam County at 11 a.m. Saturday in Rainshadow Hall at the Dungeness River Nature Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim.

Truett will discuss the benefits of low-water gardening, outline eight strategies for xeriscaping and introduce low-water plants that perform well on the Peninsula.

Admission is by $5 donation.

• Phoenix Dragon Martial Arts will host a silent auction for memorabilia from the Wreck Tavern from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at its martial arts studio at 1025 E. First St., Port Angeles.

Admission is $5 per person and will applied to any winning bid.

The studio, which opened in 2010, occupies the same building that the tavern was in from 1978 until it closed.

The memorabilia, which was discovered in the building’s attic, includes trophies earned by the sports teams the tavern sponsored, t-shirts and other sports memorabilia.

Proceeds from the auction will provide a scholarship fund for kids who wish to train at the studio.

“When I discovered the amount of history in the attic through these dozens of trophies it gave me the idea to reconnect these trophies to the families or provide new homes for these local treasures,” said Meghan Ventura. “And it will help support local kids who want to learn the values of discipline, physical training and commitment through our martial arts program.”

For more information, call Ventura at 360-808-7303, email megventura@live.com or visit www.phoenix dragonmartialarts.com.

• The North Olympic Library System will host “Craft and Connect: Mini Suncatcher” at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Forks Branch Library, 171 S. Forks Ave., Forks.

Participants can create suncatchers by attaching a variety of small beads to chicken wire on embroidery hoops.

All supplies will be provided for the free workshop.

This workshop will also be offered March 27 at the Clallam Bay Branch Library.

For more information, call the library at 360-374-6402, email discover@nols.org or visit www.nols.org.