Port of Port Townsend to pursue grant for airport

PORT ANGELES — Port of Port Townsend commissioners reviewed a year-end overview of boatyard activity and also voted to pursue a 50-50 grant aimed at jump-starting small-scale industrial development at the Jefferson County International Airport industrial site.

Commissioners approved an officer slate on Wednesday, naming Pam Petranek president, Pete Hanke vice president and Carol Hasse secretary. Executive Director Eron Berg swore in Hanke and Hasse, who returned to the board after they were reelected in November.

Harbormaster Kristian Ferrer reported strong activity across port facilities in 2025, highlighted by a record year for the 75-ton lift. Ferrer said the yard posted 797 haul-outs, finishing 45 above 2024. The 300-ton yard ended the year with 127 haul-outs, about 20 to 25 fewer than typical, but late-year activity strengthened and shipyard occupancy ended at 80 percent — almost 10 percent higher than in 2024.

Boat Haven’s long-term moorage remained near full at almost 100 percent occupancy throughout the year. Transient moorage increased 10 percent to 4,693 nights — an increase of 422 nights over 2024.

Connie Anderson, the port’s director of finance, said the agency’s financial position remained “strong and steady” heading into the end of the year. She said net operating income through November of about $1.28 million and projected year-end results will remain near $1.2 million.

“The good news is that there’s really no change from what we’ve been reporting this fall,” Anderson said. “Our financials remain strong and steady.”

Commissioners approved a resolution to apply to the state Department of Commerce for funding to support site improvements at the airport for an Industrial Symbiosis Park.

The port’s deputy director, Eric Toews, said the project is intended to jump-start small-scale industrial development while advancing a circular-economy concept in which waste from one operation becomes an input for another.

The project will extend basic infrastructure to a 12.25-acre site leased by the Jefferson Timber Cooperative.

The port initially anticipated a total project cost of about $500,000, requiring a $250,000 match under a 50-50 grant structure. However, as the plan was further evaluated, the estimated total cost increased to $600,000, raising the port’s potential share to $300,000.

Commissioners were asked to approve the higher amount to ensure the port could meet the required match. Toews noted that the port’s contribution is expected to be offset through additional grants and repayment by the tenant.

Fuel storage

Installation of a new above-ground storage tank at the airport’s long-awaited updated fuel system is scheduled to begin in mid-May, with construction expected to start in late April, capital projects director Matt Klontz said. The port wants the system to be operational by the end of June. However, aircraft owners are being advised to plan for mid-July to allow time for any complications.

The port will operate the new system, a change that is expected to improve reliability and could result in lower fuel prices for aircraft owners, Berg said.

Gateway project

Commissioners discussed revisions to the Sims Gateway boatyard expansion project, part of a broader plan to reimagine the main gateway into Port Townsend. Jefferson County PUD officials revised the original plan to underground power lines, opting instead to keep them above ground with a cantilevered configuration, citing cost savings. Undergrounding the lines was estimated at about $6 million, compared with roughly $1 million for the above-ground option.

Klontz said the change reduced the planned expansion of the boatyard from about 26,000 square feet to roughly 19,500 square feet, but it still would meet most of the port’s original objectives while improving safety.

The Italian poplar trees lining the south side of Sims Way will still be removed under the revised plan.

At the morning workshop, commissioners outlined priorities for 2026, including continued development at Short’s Farm, expanding workforce and skills training tied to living-wage jobs, continuing to pursue manufacturing opportunities and exploring energy resilience.

Commissioners revisited discussion of American Cruise Lines docking at Union Wharf, which began last year after the company’s request for more visits received pushback from some in the community. Hanke said the ACL debate had taken up a disproportionate amount of the port’s time compared with more urgent infrastructure and economic development issues.

“We have the C and D dock that is our primary money provider and it’s practically ready to fall on the water,” he said. “I’m surprised that we don’t spend more time talking about it.”

The board also discussed the future of the Jefferson County Intergovernmental Collaborative Group. Commissioners raised concerns about the group’s unclear purpose and limited progress to date, with a special meeting in February suggested.

The commission also approved a revised 2026 meeting structure that adds two public comment periods to regular meetings held on the second Wednesday of the month and eliminates meetings previously held on the fourth Wednesday.

Reporter Paula Hunt can be reached by email at paula.hunt@peninsuladailynews.com.