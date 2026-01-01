Polar Plunge set for Hollywood Beach

About 150 to 200 people jumped into 49-degree water at Hollywood Beach on Jan. 1, 2025, for the 37th annual Polar Bear Dip. The air temperature was about 39 degrees, so it was a short, brisk dip that they did three times. There was a beach fire to warm the dippers afterward as well as two portable saunas in the parking lot. The event was sponsored by Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County under the leadership of organizer Dan Welden. Hot drinks, tasty muffins and a certificate for participants were available. (Dave Logan/for Olympic Peninsula News Group)

PORT ANGELES — Dozens of people are expected to ring in the New Year in an extremely cold fashion by taking a dip in the waters of the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

For the 38th year, Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County will host the Polar Bear Dip at 10 a.m. today at Hollywood Beach.

“We never know how many people are going to show up,” hospice Volunteer Services Manager Astrid Raffinpeyloz said. “Last year, we had over 200 people show up. I think the community is ready for it.”

Raffinpeyloz said she and the organizers are hoping the weather cooperates.

“It’s a family-fun event,” she said. “It’s a very short event. By 11 o’clock, everybody is gone, and hopefully it won’t rain. It’s never rained on a Jan. 1 that we’ve been there, so we’re hoping that the good luck continues.”

The weather is forecast to be 41 degrees and cloudy at 10 a.m. with 90 percent humidity and 2 mph winds, according to weather.com.

The annual dip into the icy waters is a fundraiser for hospice. Although the dip is free, donations are welcome.

“We have a beautiful quilt that we’re raffling off; we have a T-shirt that’s for sale,” Raffinpeyloz said. “If people want to plunge, it’s entirely up to them. We have certificates of appreciation for whoever goes into the water. It’s all in good fun. There’s nothing binding anyone to plunge.”

The Red Lion Inn will offer hot drinks to participants while hospice volunteers will have muffins. There will be a fire and even a polar bear mascot wandering among the throng on the beach.

Hospice has provided “Tips for Dippers” which include that “the rule is you must dip three times in the water,” according to a Facebook post for the event. “You may also choose to have ice water poured on you from a bucket from above you. But it is all in good cheer and any amount of dipping will do.”

Tips include bringing water shoes or any kind of shoes that can get wet to protect feet from rocks or slippery seaweed; wearing latex gloves to protect against the cold and move aside seaweed; bringing warm water — not hot — in a container to pour over hands and feet after the dip to aid in warming up; and bringing cornstarch or baby powder to help with removing sand.

The public restrooms near the Feiro Marine Life Center will be open for people to use after the dip.

People have taken part in the Polar Plunge for all sorts of reasons, Raffinpeyloz said.

“We ask them, ‘Why do such a crazy thing?’ and the responses are varied,” she said. “Some people feel like it’s energizing, some feel like it’s just fun. I’ve done it myself a couple of times. It didn’t feel as cold as I thought it would be. Some people do it for crazy reasons.”

One founding member of the Polar Plunge tells people, “You don’t get older, you get colder,” Raffinpeyloz said.

To keep everyone safe, event organizers ask that people follow any posted health warnings, if there are any.

“I just want to make sure if there is any warning on the beach that the water is not safe that people heed that,” Raffinpeyloz said.

For more information about Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, visit volunteerhospice.org.

