‘My Heart Is Good’ tells ‘an untold story’

Book focuses on tribal leader who worked on fishing rights

“My Heart Is Good” co-authors Ron Charles, left, and Josh Wisniewski, on the shore west of Port Angeles near Deep Creek, will discuss their new book at three public events. (Empty Bowl Press)

“My Heart Is Good” co-authors Ron Charles, left, and Josh Wisniewski, on the shore west of Port Angeles near Deep Creek, will discuss their new book at three public events. (Empty Bowl Press)

While the landmark case is officially known as “U.S. v State of Washington,” anyone interested in fishing and human rights in the Northwest calls it the Boldt Decision.

U.S. District Judge George Boldt’s 1974 ruling redirected the lives of people such as Ron Charles, a S’Klallam tribal leader who tells his story in “My Heart Is Good: Treaty Rights and the Rise of a S’Klallam Fishing Community,” a new book from Empty Bowl Press of Chimacum.

Charles, along with co-author and anthropologist Josh Wisniewski, will discuss the book and answer questions in three public events in the coming week:

• At ʔaʔkwustəŋáw̕txw House of Learning, the Peninsula College Longhouse in Port Angeles, at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday in a presentation that also will be available on Zoom via the Studium Generale link at pencol.edu.

• At the Friends Meetinghouse, 1841 Sheridan St., Port Townsend, at 4 p.m. Friday.

• At the Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe Culture Day at the Village Green in Kingston at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The authors will sign copies of “My Heart Is Good” at each event, while the book also is available at emptybowl.org and local bookstores, including Imprint Bookshop in Port Townsend.

“The Boldt Decision hit the Pacific Northwest like a tsunami, challenging a social order that had steadily expanded white fisheries while restricting the tribal catch. It was chaos for the tribes as well,” said historian Carmel Finley, adding that “My Heart Is Good” offers many insights into the tumultuous time that followed the ruling.

The Boldt decision gave Washington tribes the right to half the catch, and non-tribal fishers the right to the other 50 percent, and the tribes and the state would co-manage the fishery.

Charles, 82, said he hopes the book will provide a better understanding of how people have learned to work together.

“I have the book in my hands,” he added, “and I am so pleased and relieved that it is done.”

Charles said too that he lived through an exceptional time period, and he is grateful for the opportunity to pass along his experience to the next generation.

“My Heart Is Good,” by centering on Charles’ story, shows how one small tribal community transformed into the stable commercial fishing community it is today, noted Empty Bowl co-publisher Holly Hughes.

“While other historical accounts focus on the ‘fish wars’ and the events leading up to the Boldt decision, this (book) describes what followed,” she said.

“Ron played a significant role in those years, working with other tribes and the state, to set up co-management of the fisheries with the goal of sustaining the fisheries for all.

“As we face a future of declining resources, we can all learn from the traditional knowledge and sense of reciprocity with the land and sea that the tribes offer.”

Wisniewski, a fisherman as well as an anthropologist of fisheries history, devoted about 10 years to recording Charles’ oral history. “My Heart Is Good” is based on interviews Wisniewski conducted, while aside from providing historical context, he sought to stay in the background, to elevate Charles’ voice.

The book’s title comes from the minutes of the 1855 Point No Point Treaty negotiations.

“It is part of a longer statement made by the S’Klallam leader Chitsamahan, who was also known as Chetzemoka, or the Duke of York,” Wisniewski noted.

“My heart is good, because I have heard the paper read and since I have understood Governor Stevens, particularly as I have been told I could look for food where I please not in one place only,” Chetzemoka said.

This is key, Wisniewski added, “because it demonstrates that the S’Klallam people understood that the treaty preserved all of their pre-existing rights and opportunities to harvest as they had done prior to the arrival of Euro-Americans in the Northwest.”

The Boldt Decision affirmed those rights, as well as tribal sovereignty.

“My Heart Is Good” focuses on one tribal leader’s experience, and on the development of tribal fisheries management, “an untold story,” Wisniewski said.

“Today the state and the tribes are co-managers of fisheries; not just salmon but shellfish as well,” he added.

“This is a story told through the experiences of one who was there from the beginning.”

________

Diane Urbani de la Paz is a freelance writer and photographer who lives in Port Townsend.

Previous
Craft fair

More in News

Gwyn Gallis, left, helps Pauline Olsen at the Soroptimist booth at the Port Angeles Senior and Community Center during a holiday craft fair on Saturday. Soroptimists were even selling their annual Elegant Gourmet Coupon Book for $10. They can also be purchased at Blackbird Coffee House, Fogtown Coffee Bar, Jim’s Pharmacy, Odyssey Book Store, Sweet Spot Sequim and Sequim Shoe Repair. More than a dozen vendors filled the building for holiday shoppers. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Craft fair

Gwyn Gallis, left, helps Pauline Olsen at the Soroptimist booth at the… Continue reading

Lawsuit alleges Jefferson board violated public meetings act

Hospital commissioner says discussions were held inappropriately

“My Heart Is Good” co-authors Ron Charles, left, and Josh Wisniewski, on the shore west of Port Angeles near Deep Creek, will discuss their new book at three public events. (Empty Bowl Press)
‘My Heart Is Good’ tells ‘an untold story’

Book focuses on tribal leader who worked on fishing rights

Man who died in collision is identified

Trooper says driver attempted U-turn at midspan

Port of Port Townsend to host open house on airport plan

The Port of Port Townsend will host an open… Continue reading

Fire damages fiber line, causes internet outage in Port Angeles

A fire in a Dumpster behind a Port Angeles… Continue reading

Bagpiper Rick McKenzie, who performed “Amazing Grace” during the 2023 regional Veterans Day ceremony in the hanger at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station/Sector Field Office Port Angeles, is scheduled to perform at this year’s ceremony, which will be held at the Port Angeles High School auditorium due to the federal government shutdown. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)
Veterans Day event moved to Port Angeles High School auditorium

Ceremony moved from air station due to federal government shutdown

Jackie Anderson, with Jax, has retired as officer manager for Sequim Animal Hospital after 32 years with the business. “I love the animals, but I love my clients because they love their animals in the good times and the bad times,” she said. “I’m going to miss the people.” (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
‘Touchstone’ for Sequim Animal Hospital retires

Jackie Anderson spent 32 years at business

EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Peninsula boards to discuss timber, budgets

Meetings across the North Olympic Peninsula

Electronic edition of newspaper set Tuesday

Peninsula Daily News will have an electronic edition only… Continue reading

Veterans Day ceremony set at Port Angeles High School

The Clallam County Veterans Association will host a Veterans… Continue reading

Suggs flips Port Angeles council race, leads by 10 votes

Sanders maintains lead for position OMC board