Military accepting public comment on environmental impact statement

SILVERDALE — The U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard are accepting public comment regarding the environmental impact of at-sea military training activities through Jan. 19.

The services are jointly preparing a supplement to the 2015 Northwest Training and Testing (NWTT) final environmental impact statement (EIS) and the 2020 NWTT final supplemental EIS to assess the potential environmental effects associated with continuing at-sea military readiness activities, according to a press release from Navy Region Northwest.

At-sea military readiness activities include training, research, development, testing and evaluation activities, and range modernization and sustainment.

Those activities would occur on and beneath the water surface and in the airspace within the study area.

The study area, which does not include any land or overland airspace, consists of areas offshore of the Washington, Oregon and Northern California coasts, inland waters of Washington and the western Behm Canal in Southeast Alaska.

In the EIS, the Navy and Coast Guard will analyze the potential environmental effects of proposed military readiness activities using an updated acoustic effects model, updated marine mammal density data, acoustic effects criteria and thresholds, and current best-available science.

The purpose of the proposed action is to ensure that the services are able to organize, train and equip their personnel to meet national defense missions in accordance with congressionally mandated requirements.

Proposed at-sea military readiness activities may include the use of active sonar, explosives or other sources of sound.

These activities are similar to those previously analyzed and are representative of activities conducted in the study area for decades, with some updates to the type, frequency, duration, intensity and location, the Navy said.

The Navy also proposes the modernization and sustainment of range capabilities that support training and testing activities.

The Navy is the lead agency for the proposed action and is responsible for the scope and content of the statement and for Section 106 consultation under the National Historic Preservation Act.

The Coast Guard is participating as a joint lead agency since its training activities are similar to proposed Navy activities. The Coast Guard participated as a cooperating agency during previous analyses.

The public, stakeholders and federally recognized tribes are invited to comment on the scope of the supplemental EIS to include identifying potential alternatives or issues that should be addressed, relaying environmental concerns, identifying historic in-water properties and providing information or analysis relevant to the proposed action.

Comments may be submitted via the project website at www.nepa.navy.mil/nwtteis or by mail to: Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest; Attention: NWTT SEIS/OEIS Project Manager; 1101 Tautog Circle, Room 102, Silverdale, WA 98315-1101.

Scoping comments must be postmarked or received online by 11:59 p.m. Jan. 19 for consideration.

The comment period has been extended an additional 15 days beyond the required 30 days to allow more time during the holiday season, the Navy said.

There will be another comment opportunity when the draft SEIS/OEIS is available, which is anticipated to be released in September.

Previous
Remains in shoe determined to belong to a bear

More in News

Donna Bower, left, and Kristine Konapaski, volunteers from the Michael Trebert Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, unload one of the 115 boxes of Christmas wreaths and carry it to a waiting truck. (Dave Logan/For Peninsula Daily News)
Wreaths arrive for veterans

Donna Bower, left, and Kristine Konapaski, volunteers from the Michael Trebert Chapter… Continue reading

Coalition working to expand system

Anderson Lake section of ODT to open in ’26

Jefferson PUD cost of service study suggests increases

Biggest impact would be on sewer customers

Remains in shoe determined to belong to a bear

A shoe found earlier this week on the beach at… Continue reading

Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue personnel fight a residential structure fire in the 2000 Block of Dan Kelly Road on Wednesday. (Clallam 2 Fire Rescue)
Fire districts respond to structure fire on Dan Kelly Road

A home suffered significant damage to its roof following… Continue reading

Military accepting public comment on environmental impact statement

The U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard are accepting public… Continue reading

Patrick Zolpi-Mikols, a park aide with Fort Worden State Park, gathers and removes leaves covering the storm drains after an atmospheric river rainstorm early Wednesday morning in Port Townsend. A flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service until 11:11 a.m. today for the Elwha River at the McDonald Bridge in Clallam County. With the flood stage at 20 feet, the Elwha River was projected to rise to 23.3 feet late Wednesday afternoon and then fall below flood stage just after midnight. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Cleaning storm drains

Patrick Zolpi-Mikols, a park aide with Fort Worden State Park, gathers and… Continue reading

Woman files suit against city of Port Angeles

Document alleges denial of constitutional rights

State report shows clean audit of Port of Port Angeles finances

Commissioners review five-year strategic plan

Port Townsend School District’s Food Service Director Shannon Gray in the Salish Coast production garden’s hoop house. (Elijah Sussman/Peninsula Daily News)
Port Townsend schools’ food program thriving

Staff growing produce, cooking meals from scratch

Brake failure leads to collision on west end of Hood Canal Bridge

A semi-truck towing a garbage truck suffered brake failure and… Continue reading

A two-car collision at U.S. Highway 101 and state Highway 112 partially blocked traffic for more than an hour on Tuesday. One person was transported to Olympic Medical Center, Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue said. (Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue)
Collision blocks traffic at highways 101, 112

One person was transported to Olympic Medical Center following… Continue reading