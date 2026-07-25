EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Commissioners to consider letter for mill redevelopment

A McKinley Mill redevelopment plan, a high fire danger report and transition plans for a new city manager will be before Peninsula boards and commissions next week.

Clallam County Commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will consider a letter of support for Candelaria Industries’ proposed biopower redevelopment plan at the former McKinley Paper Mill during their weekly work session on Monday.

The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m. Monday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• A renewed agreement with the Washington Military Department and U.S. Department of Homeland Security for $150,000 to continue support of Operation Stonegarden.

• An agreement with Coordinated Care of Washington for Medicaid reimbursement coordination services.

• A position review for an administrative coordinator for the Sheriff’s Office.

• A presentation regarding the update of the Critical Areas Ordinance from Bruce Emery.

• Pre-application questionnaire and letter of support for a $75,000 permit review process update grant from the state Department of Commerce.

• A sub-recipient agreement with the city of Port Angeles for a $19,000 Connecting Housing with Infrastructure Program grant for sewer construction at the Eklund at Gales housing project.

• A response letter to the Bureau of Indian Affairs regarding an application filed by the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe to move the property at 5831 Woodcock Road into tribal trust.

• Discussion regarding Bureau of Indian Affairs decisions to allow the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe to move several properties into tribal trust.

• Request for qualifications for professional engineering services on the 3 Crabs Road overtopping study. Qualifications must be received by 3 p.m. Aug. 18.

• Request for qualifications for professional engineering services for Safe Street 4 All Safety Action Plan. Qualifications must be received by 3 p.m. Aug. 18.

• A request from the Peninsula Housing Authority for the county to waive sewer development charges for its Eklund at Gales and Eklund Heights projects in the Port Angeles eastern urban growth area.

• An agreement with the North Olympic Land Trust for up to $1.4 million to provide a conservation easement on the Big Red Barn Farm.

• An agreement with the state Administrative Office of the Courts for $114,692 to support the Family and Juvenile Court improvement plan.

• An amended agreement with the state Department of Health for a $23,305 Maternal and Child Health Block Grant.

• An amended agreement with the state Department of Health for $1,630,448 to fund foundational public health services, the recreational shellfish program and WIC nutrition programs.

• An agreement with Molina Healthcare to provide clinical services for incarcerated persons.

• An agreement with Medusind, Inc to provide medical billing services for incarcerated persons.

• A renewed agreement with the Washington State Military Department and State 911 Funds for $79,131 in pass-through funding for emergency dispatch centers.

• An agreement with the Washington Military Department and U.S. Department of Homeland Security for a $42,700 State Homeland Security Program grant for emergency management.

• A request to waive bid requirements and for a $93,436 contract with Cities Digital, Inc. for an onsite sewage system data platform.

• A resolution to adopt the several supplemental appropriations.

• A public hearing regarding a resolution to adopt several debatable budget emergencies.

• A mid-year status review of the 2026 county budget.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallam cowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallam countywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallam cowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• There will be a joint special meeting of the Clallam County Public Utility District commissioners, the Clallam County Board of Commissioners and the Port of Port Angeles commissioners at 11 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Lake Crescent boardroom at the PUD’s main office, 104 Hooker Road, Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84721624204?pwd=Q0pCaVRLWXFqeWpONVFYaFM0UFB2UT09.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 847 2162 4204 and passcode 718170.

• The Noxious Weed Control Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86140079026?pwd=waA4XU1z0eOkMAl8ELEoOoCCEBJIMQ.1. For audio only, call 253-205-0468 then enter meeting ID 861 4007 9026 and passcode 12345.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will hear a report concerning the high fire danger within the county from the fire marshal when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705. For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

Agenda items include:

• A supplemental agreement with the state Department of Transportation to authorize additional funding for preliminary engineering on the Little Quilcene River bridge replacement project.

• An amended agreement with Natural Systems Design for an additional $4,280 to develop reach-scale restoration designs.

• An agreement with Loves Construction for $22,666 to install seven ballot drop boxes at locations across the county.

• An agreement with the state’s Administrative Office of the Courts for $23,078 in Becca funding to provide services for truant, at-risk youths and children in need.

• A sub-recipient agreement with Habitat for Humanity of East Jefferson County for a $999,576 Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program grant for Habitat’s 136-unit Mason Street workforce housing program.

• An agreement with the state Department of Ecology for a $250,000 Flood Control Assistance Account Program grant for flood hazard reduction on the Lower Dosewallips River.

• A resolution to delegate signing authority to the county administrator for an agreement with the state Office of Public Defense for a $4,500 Simple Possession Advocacy and Representation Program grant.

• An agreement with Tanya Cole for up to $6,500 to update graphic materials for the Jefferson County Marine Resources Committee.

• An agreement with the Hood Canal Salmon Enhancement Group to treat knotweed on county parcels located on the Dosewallips, Little Quilcene and Big Quilcene rivers.

• A public hearing regarding proposed conservation futures funding for the Northwest Watershed Institute’s east Dabob Bay acquisition and Jefferson County Public Health’s Olympic Discovery Trail Eaglemount link.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The Finance Committee will meet with the Board of County Commissioners during a special meeting at 3 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

• The Civil Service Commission will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the first floor conference room at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/27565404672494?p=vFhG7pQwhYR01bJrWI.

For audio only, call 469-965-260 and enter conference ID 199 129 315#.

Port of Port Angeles

Port of Port Angeles commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the port commission, 338 W. First St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87202452979.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter webinar ID 872 0245 2979; no passcode is required.

Comments may be submitted until 8 a.m. Tuesday to jennar@portofpa.com or by calling 360-461-9515.

The agenda is posted at https://portofpa.com/about-us/agenda-center.

Forks city

The Forks City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be at city hall, 500 Division St., Forks.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at www.forks washington.org.

Port Townsend city

The Port Townsend City Council will discuss transition plans for a new city manager during a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meetings will be in council chambers at city hall, 540 Water St., Port Townsend.

To view the meeting live, visit www.cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

To join the meetings online, visit https://zoom.us/j/98187633367.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID 981 8763 3367.

Written comments may be submitted at https://publiccomment.fillout.com/cityofpt.

The full agenda is posted at https://cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

Sequim city

The Sequim City Council will discuss the second quarter financial report at 6 p.m. Monday.

The council also will review municipal funding applications during a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the civic center, 152 W. Cedar St., Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/251862092559510?p=8Mvk8P3jqFcdojnciZ%20. For audio only, call 253-363-9585 then enter conference ID 601 916 349#.

Written public comment can be sent to clerk@ sequimwa.gov and will be distributed to the council prior to the meeting.

The agenda is posted at https://www.sequimwa.gov/215/Agendas-Minutes.

Quillayute Valley schools

The Quillayute Valley School board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The board will meet in the library at Forks High School, 261 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

The meeting agenda and YouTube link are expected to be posted at https://www.qvschools.org/o/qvsd/page/board-meetingsagendas.