Weekly flight operations scheduled

COUPEVILLE — Field carrier landing practice operations for aircraft stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Complex will be conducted next week.

Landing practice will be held at the Outlying Landing Field in Coupeville late Monday morning into early afternoon. Practice also is slated for late Tuesday evening to late night. Operations will continue late Wednesday evening to late night.

No further training operations are scheduled at OLF Coupeville for the week.

No landing practice operations are scheduled at Ault Field next week.

Comments, including noise complaints, can be directed to the station’s comment line at 360-257-6665 or via email at naswi_noise_comments@us.navy.mil.

All other questions can be directed to the public affairs office at 360-257-2286.