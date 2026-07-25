Car hits vehicles, grocery store pillar

PORT ANGELES — No injuries were reported after a car hit several other vehicles and part of Safeway on the east side of Port Angeles.

About 5 p.m. Thursday, an “elderly gentleman having a medical event” hit several cars in the parking lot at Safeway, 2709 E. U.S. Highway 101, before also hitting a pillar in front of the store, Clallam County Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Amy Bundy said.

“We had his car towed with a recommendation for driver examination,” Bundy said.

The man refused medical services at the scene.

A pedestrian might have been hit by the metal corral for shopping carts when the car moved it, but no injuries were reported.

“I don’t know the condition of that person or any details on that,” Bundy said. “I have no reason to believe medical assistance was required.”

Bundy described the incident as a “non-criminal” event.