Listening session scheduled for Hurricane Ridge day lodge

PORT ANGELES — Olympic National Park will host a listening session to gather public input regarding the future Hurricane Ridge day lodge.

The event is set for 4 p.m. Jan. 14 at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

The park is seeking public input to shape the design of the replacement as it moves into the first stage of planning for a new facility at Hurricane Ridge.

The original lodge, which burned down in May 2023 while undergoing a renovation project, was a 12,201-square-foot structure built in 1952.

The facility supported concessions, education and emergency operations in the park’s sub-alpine zone.

A third-party investigation into the cause of the fire did not find any definitive cause.

A design contract was awarded to Anderson Hallas Architects, P.C. in September, and the project is in the conceptual, pre-design phase.

“This project will improve visitor and employee safety, enhance the visitor experience, and benefit our gateway communities,” said Sula Jacobs, the park’s superintendent. “Hurricane Ridge is one of the most beloved places within Olympic National Park and we want to ensure the new facility serves visitors for generations to come.”

In addition to ideas and questions, park officials are asking for copies of old photographs to place on a memory board to honor the original lodge.

Comments also may be submitted at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/ daylodge_listeningsession.

