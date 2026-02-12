Interim hospital CEO praises partnership, legacy

Gregson says goal is to solidify pact with UW Medicine in coming months

Mark Gregson.

PORT ANGELES — Olympic Medical Center’s partnership with the University of Washington Medicine has raised the hospital’s opportunity to help its patients, interim CEO Mark Gregson said.

Gregson spoke Wednesday afternoon to the Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce during its monthly luncheon at the Red Lion Inn.

“I’m a big fan of (the partnership with UW Medicine),” Gregson said, adding that he’s seen a similar partnership before which was “amazing.”

UW Medicine is very committed to the partnership, Gregson said.

The current aim is to define and solidify the partnership model in the coming months. UW Medicine is now covering the hospital’s Continuing Medical Education program and OMC is in transition from Swedish to UW telestroke while working on other virtual services, Gregson said.

The goals of OMC’s partnership with UW Medicine are to preserve access to local care for patients and the community, ensure team members and jobs are supported and to serve the North Olympic Peninsula.

OMC has served the Peninsula for 75 years, Gregson said, and the hospital is taking significant steps to ensure the legacy continues. Those steps include focusing on quality and safety, making sure OMC has the appropriate level of staffing for the services being provided every day, and aggressively recruiting for the radiation oncology, medical oncology, cardiology and pulmonary medicine departments.

The hospital wants to provide excellence to its patients, Gregson said.

During his presentation, he showed a slide which defined what excellence looks like.

“Patient results exceed what they would experience elsewhere,” according to the presentation. “OMC measures and audits quality and safety metrics and meets and strives to exceed benchmarks.”

The hospital works to exceed patient expectations and has received positive feedback about experiences from patients with many recommending OMC to others for healthcare.

Another sign of excellence at the hospital is that employees are satisfied with their jobs and find the work they do rewarding, according to Gregson’s presentation.

“OMC remains financially viable, demonstrates accountability to local taxpayers and wisely invests in services and programs for our community,” the presentation stated.

“Through responsible transparency, we share our outcomes and results with our board, our staff and our community, and create an open and welcoming environment where employees and patients can speak up, be heard and receive feedback.”

OMC has outstanding employees, Gregson said, adding that the employees are the single-most important asset for the organization and the community.

“We hear amazing things from our patients and community about our excellent employees,” he said.

To celebrate them, the hospital recognizes employees every month with the DAISY and BEE awards, which employees are nominated for by patients, families, visitors, physicians and peers.

“People taking the time to provide feedback is important, and we’re grateful for it,” Gregson said.

He touched on the hospital’s financial situation, which is improving. The hospital is working on having 30 days of cash on hand with a benchmark goal of having 60 days of cash available.

The hospital also is working on its culture and accountability.

“Accountability starts at the top with the board and must be intentionally managed throughout our system,” the presentation stated.

To achieve that goal, the hospital is providing financial and quality reporting to the OMC board of commissioners, managing productivity and appropriately hiring, and it has a firm commitment to community access.

In an effort to get out in the community more, OMC is starting a monthly lecture series called the Health Matters Series. The first will be at 5:30 p.m. March 19 at OMC’s Linkletter Hall, 939 Caroline St. The initial topic will be laparoscopic surgery presented by general surgeon Dr. Sam Skovgaard.

________

Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.

More in News

