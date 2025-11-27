Holiday season to begin Saturday

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles will launch the holiday season on Saturday with its annual tree-lighting festival, featuring live entertainment, food vendors, plenty of shopping and an appearance by Santa Claus.

The celebration, organized by the Port Angeles Downtown Waterfront District, will run from noon to 7 p.m. at the Conrad Dyer Memorial Fountain at the intersection of First and Laurel streets.

Tim Tucker, the city’s parks and recreation manager, will emcee the entire slate of events, starting with live music and performances beginning at noon. Among those scheduled to appear will be kid-friendly Paper Tooth, the Port Angeles High School chamber orchestra and dance students from Studio360.

Great Northern Coffee Bar, Boobadoo’s Kitchen and High-Country Donuts will be serving throughout the day.

At 5 p.m., students from White Crane Martial Arts will chase off the Grinch to make way for Santa, who will arrive on a 1956 Port Angeles Fire Department engine for the lighting of the 34-foot-tall Douglas fir donated by the Port of Port Angeles and decorated by the Port Angeles Department of Parks & Recreation.

Santa will be available to visit with children and families and for photographs until 7 p.m., and carolers will sing traditional holiday songs.

Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of Small Business Weekend by checking off their holiday gift list by shopping at downtown businesses.

Small Business Support Port Angeles bags, which will include discounts and offers from local shops, will be available for purchase at participating stores for $20.

“This is a great opportunity to come downtown and be a part of the community,” said Sam Grello, executive director of the Port Angeles Waterfront District. “The Port Angeles Winter Ice Village is open and the focus will be on holiday cheer.”

The event is free and open to the public.

Other tree-lighting events on the North Olympic Peninsula include:

• The city of Sequim will hold its tree lighting ceremony from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 at 152 W. Cedar St.

• Forks’ Twinkle Light Holiday Parade will start at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6, followed by a tree lighting at the Triangle Lot on Sol Duc Way.

• The Port Townsend tree-lighting celebration will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at Haller Fountain.