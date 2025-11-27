Holiday season to begin Saturday

Live music, tree lighting set for Port Angeles fountain

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles will launch the holiday season on Saturday with its annual tree-lighting festival, featuring live entertainment, food vendors, plenty of shopping and an appearance by Santa Claus.

The celebration, organized by the Port Angeles Downtown Waterfront District, will run from noon to 7 p.m. at the Conrad Dyer Memorial Fountain at the intersection of First and Laurel streets.

Tim Tucker, the city’s parks and recreation manager, will emcee the entire slate of events, starting with live music and performances beginning at noon. Among those scheduled to appear will be kid-friendly Paper Tooth, the Port Angeles High School chamber orchestra and dance students from Studio360.

Great Northern Coffee Bar, Boobadoo’s Kitchen and High-Country Donuts will be serving throughout the day.

At 5 p.m., students from White Crane Martial Arts will chase off the Grinch to make way for Santa, who will arrive on a 1956 Port Angeles Fire Department engine for the lighting of the 34-foot-tall Douglas fir donated by the Port of Port Angeles and decorated by the Port Angeles Department of Parks & Recreation.

Santa will be available to visit with children and families and for photographs until 7 p.m., and carolers will sing traditional holiday songs.

Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of Small Business Weekend by checking off their holiday gift list by shopping at downtown businesses.

Small Business Support Port Angeles bags, which will include discounts and offers from local shops, will be available for purchase at participating stores for $20.

“This is a great opportunity to come downtown and be a part of the community,” said Sam Grello, executive director of the Port Angeles Waterfront District. “The Port Angeles Winter Ice Village is open and the focus will be on holiday cheer.”

The event is free and open to the public.

Other tree-lighting events on the North Olympic Peninsula include:

• The city of Sequim will hold its tree lighting ceremony from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 at 152 W. Cedar St.

• Forks’ Twinkle Light Holiday Parade will start at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6, followed by a tree lighting at the Triangle Lot on Sol Duc Way.

• The Port Townsend tree-lighting celebration will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at Haller Fountain.

Previous
Three Port Angeles Police Department officers named in fatal shooting incident

More in News

x
Peninsula Home Fund celebrates its 36th year

One grant helped patients with Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County

Volunteer Rachel Heath helps serve a full Thanksgiving meal at the Salvation Army Pantry on Wednesday. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Salvation Army, volunteers serve community meals

Largest turnout in three years continues to rise in numbers, Capt. Crystal Birks says

Holiday season to begin Saturday

Live music, tree lighting set for Port Angeles fountain

Winterfest raises record $81K for ski, snowboard operations

The Hurricane Ridge Winter Sports Education Foundation raised a… Continue reading

The 35th Festival of Trees had its Gala Opening on Tuesday outside the Vern Burton Community Center in Port Angeles. The Port Angeles City Ballet performed the history of the Nutcracker Ballet through narration and dance inside LED-lighted Christmas ornaments. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Nutcracker history

The 35th Festival of Trees had its Gala Opening on Tuesday outside… Continue reading

Three Port Angeles Police Department officers named in fatal shooting incident

Each has at least a decade of experience with department

Jim Brennan, a seven-year Port Townsend resident, makes comments to a standing-room-only Port Townsend City Council meeting on Monday night. The council was continuing a public hearing on Ordinance 3361, relating to comprehensive planning that will impact the growth of the city. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Comprehensive plan

Jim Brennan, a seven-year Port Townsend resident, makes comments to a standing-room-only… Continue reading

Comment for RV policy is extended

Clallam is considering ordinance on occupation

Port Townsend City Council approves a balanced budget

City manager cites grants for increase in capital projects

Tyler Gage, Port Angeles Fire Department EMS division chief, leads a training for first responders that equips them with skills for handling mental health and substance abuse calls. Called “COAST,” the program was developed by the Behavioral Health Crisis Outreach Response and Education center operated by the University of Washington School of Social Work. (Paula Hunt/Peninsula Daily News)
Grant funds training for first responders

PAFD sponsors event for crisis calls

Thanksgiving meals scheduled on Peninsula

Thanksgiving meals will be offered across the Peninsula this week. BRINNON •… Continue reading

Sherilyn Seyler puts the lights on her tree for the Festival of Trees on Monday. Her tree is named “Christmas at the Hucklebeary Ranch.” There will be 45 trees and a variety of wreaths, all created by some of the Peninsula’s best designers, some of whom have decorated trees for all 35 years of the Olympic Medical Center Foundation event. Opening ceremonies will begin today at 5 p.m. at the Vern Burton Community Center, 308 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Decorating mode

Sherilyn Seyler puts the lights on her tree for the Festival of… Continue reading