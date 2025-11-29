Funding helping family after fire

Trailer destroyed in Nov. 16 incident in Joyce

A fire on Nov. 16 destroyed a trailer in which the Freeze family was living in Joyce. (GoFundMe)

A fire on Nov. 16 destroyed a trailer in which the Freeze family was living in Joyce. (GoFundMe)

JOYCE — The community is stepping up to support a family who lost their home to a fire.

The Freeze family — Jessica, Cody and their 2-year-old son — lost their home Nov. 16 after a fire destroyed the trailer they’d been living in on property owned by Jessica Freeze’s parents, said her sister, Jennifer Cross.

The family, not home at the time of the fire, lost their cat, Axios, in the blaze.

Joyce Fire & Rescue responded to the scene.

“When we arrived, it had pretty much already burned itself down,” Fire Chief Greg Waters said. “There were still active flames, but it didn’t take too long to knock it down.”

Propane tanks and ammunition inside the home went off before the fire department arrived, Waters said.

“They’re adjusting,” Cross said. “My nephew is having a really hard time. He keeps asking ‘where’s this, Mommy?’ ‘where’s that, Daddy?’ or ‘Where’s Axios?’ Thankfully, we’ve got a really good support system so they’re adjusting.”

The family lost all of their clothing, bedding, electronics, food and furniture along with the boy’s toys and books, according to a GoFundMe account Cross created for them.

“Their truck and tractor were also damaged in the blaze,” according to the GoFundMe page. “Insurance is helping minimally with the loss of personal items and their coverage did not extend to the trailer and tractor.”

The truck and tractor, with some repairs, should be functional, Waters said.

The fundraiser goal for the GoFundMe page — at tinyurl.com/PDN-Joyce-Fire — is $5,000. As of Friday morning, the page had raised $4,700.

“They’re very grateful for everyone that has already donated to them,” Cross said. “They’ve gotten a lot of clothes and toys for my nephew. The outreach from our community has been amazing, and they’re just really grateful for everyone that is rallying around them at this time.”

________

Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.

Previous
Salvation Army, volunteers serve community meals

More in News

Bob and Lindi Lumens reopened Northwest Fudge & Confections in downtown Port Angeles earlier this month after a flood last January forced a nine-month closure. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Downtown Port Angeles candy store reopens after flood forced closure

Damaged areas rebuilt in nine-month effort

A fire on Nov. 16 destroyed a trailer in which the Freeze family was living in Joyce. (GoFundMe)
Funding helping family after fire

Trailer destroyed in Nov. 16 incident in Joyce

The Chimacum High School Cowboy band, which will march next July 4 in the national Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C., rehearses holiday songs for an upcoming concert. (Elijah Sussman/Peninsula Daily News)
Chimacum band invited to play in Washington, D.C.

Students to travel for national Independence Day Parade

EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Peninsula boards to host budget discussions

Meetings across the North Olympic Peninsula

Bob and Pam Aunspach were early shoppers during Black Friday at Swain’s as Bob got a sought-after griddle in his cart. Early morning shoppers were able to peruse the aisles beginning at 8 a.m. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Black Friday shopping

Bob and Pam Aunspach were early shoppers during Black Friday at Swain’s… Continue reading

x
Peninsula Home Fund celebrates its 36th year

One grant helped patients with Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County

Volunteer Rachel Heath helps serve a full Thanksgiving meal at the Salvation Army Pantry on Wednesday. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Salvation Army, volunteers serve community meals

Largest turnout in three years continues to rise in numbers, Capt. Crystal Birks says

Holiday season to begin Saturday

Live music, tree lighting set for Port Angeles fountain

Winterfest raises record $81K for ski, snowboard operations

The Hurricane Ridge Winter Sports Education Foundation raised a… Continue reading

The 35th Festival of Trees had its Gala Opening on Tuesday outside the Vern Burton Community Center in Port Angeles. The Port Angeles City Ballet performed the history of the Nutcracker Ballet through narration and dance inside LED-lighted Christmas ornaments. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Nutcracker history

The 35th Festival of Trees had its Gala Opening on Tuesday outside… Continue reading

Three Port Angeles Police Department officers named in fatal shooting incident

Each has at least a decade of experience with department

Jim Brennan, a seven-year Port Townsend resident, makes comments to a standing-room-only Port Townsend City Council meeting on Monday night. The council was continuing a public hearing on Ordinance 3361, relating to comprehensive planning that will impact the growth of the city. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Comprehensive plan

Jim Brennan, a seven-year Port Townsend resident, makes comments to a standing-room-only… Continue reading