Four members elected to Port Angeles chamber board

PORT ANGELES — Four people have been elected to the Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

Jessica Grello of Field Arts & Events Hall, Marsha Massey of the Olympic Peninsula Visitors Bureau, Will Reed of Lumber Traders and Jon Unruh of Little Devil’s Lunchbox each were elected by chamber membership, and the board ratified the election, chamber Executive Director Marc Abshire said.

Each will begin a three-year term beginning Jan. 1 and running through Dec. 31, 2028.

The new members will replace four departing members whose terms end Dec. 31. They are John Burkavage of Foghorn Olive Oil Bistro, Emily Dexter of the Port Angeles Food Bank, Lindsay Fox of Washington Festivals and Events Association and Bobby Stone of Olympic Medical Center.

The 2025 chamber board election committee included board president Priya Jayadev of Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, board vice president Emily Little of Buena Luz Bakery, past board president Carmen Geyer of the Port Angeles Senior Center, board treasurer Sean Coleman of Bruch & Bruch Construction, at-large chamber member Ed Bedford of Bedford Sodas, Anthony Sanders of Edward Jones and Abshire.

The Port Angeles chamber board consists of 12 elected members and four appointed members, as well as the immediate past board president. The chamber intends to represent as much as possible a cross-section of the Port Angeles regional business community.

The four appointed members on the board represent the Port Angeles Business Association, the city of Port Angeles, Clallam County and the Port of Port Angeles.