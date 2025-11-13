First Fed CEO to focus on community banking

Queyrouze says bank needs to ‘regain that trust and respect’

Curt Queyrouze.

Curt Queyrouze.

PORT ANGELES — First Fed’s new president and CEO says the 102-year-old community bank’s future depends on leaning into its local roots while using technology to better serve customers on the North Olympic Peninsula.

Speaking during a Coffee with Colleen online forum with Clallam County Economic Development Council Executive Director Colleen McAleer, Curt Queyrouze said status comes with responsibility.

“Every dollar we put into the community through a loan turns into multiple dollars as it circulates through the community,” Queyrouze said. “That’s the real beauty of community banking.”

Queyrouze, who grew up in New Orleans and has worked at large national institutions as well as small community banks, said First Fed aims to keep money in the area rather than sending deposits to distant markets.

“The larger banks that have branches here might be using those deposits to lend money for an office building in New York City, Chicago or elsewhere,” he said. “We’re using our deposits in the markets that we serve.”

Before joining First Fed, Queyrouze was president of Coastal Community Bank in Everett and earlier served as president and CEO of TAB Bank in Ogden, Utah.

He succeeded interim CEO Geraldine Bullard, who filled the role after former CEO Matt Deines resigned amid scrutiny of First Fed’s ties to Everett-based Water Station Management, whose founder was indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission.

Queyrouze was asked how he intended to restore confidence after a string of problems that predated his arrival, including the bank’s relationship with Water Station Management, two related lawsuits filed in King County Superior Court and an FDIC consent order tied to a fintech partnership.

Queyrouze said he was limited in what he could say about the litigation, but he said he reviewed the situation before accepting the job.

“I made a personal commitment,” he said. “I came here because of what I believe in.”

Community reaction to the bank’s troubles was telling, he said.

“The community feels very strongly about First Fed, almost to the point that there was anger about having put this bank at risk, and I get it,” he said.

“The passion for the ownership of this institution is strong. Now it’s up to us to regain that trust and respect and to keep this organization safe.”

Queyrouze said his priorities are “soundness, profitability and growth — in that order.”

He also fielded questions about cost-cutting moves that have stirred concern, such as one from a 39-year customer who said she was disappointed that senior perks such as free checks had disappeared.

“What you’re touching upon is something that I’ve actually been thinking about a lot over the last few weeks,” Queyouze said.

While he said not every legacy program can be preserved, he added, “What you’re talking about is, where can we do things that make a difference for our customers and don’t cost us a lot of money? And we should be doing those kinds of things.”

Looking ahead, Queyrouze said First Fed is working on a new data platform to better understand local spending and savings trends, and providing businesses tools such as cash-flow forecasting.

He said community banks needed to meet customers where they are — and that is increasingly in the digital space.

“We haven’t leveraged that technology fully to help serve our customer base, and that’s what we’re working on behind the scenes,” he said.

He said First Fed — which was established in 1923 — was the third bank at which he had worked that was more than 100 years old. Preserving that heritage is important — a focus on building personal relationships, serving local needs and reinvesting in area projects.

“Being involved with a bank like First Fed and that community impact is appealing for me,” he said. “And it’s a lot of fun.”

________

Reporter Paula Hunt can be reached by email at paula.hunt@peninsuladailynews.com.

Previous
Record-breaking $781,500 raised at Boys Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula’s Annual Auction
Next
Paddle Journey, Forever Twilight earn top awards at conference

More in News

Every holiday season, crews string colorful Christmas lights on every shrub and tree at 7 Cedars and other Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe properties. (Patrick Walker/Olympic Peninsula News Group file)
7 Cedars casino to offer Holiday Light Tours

Plans expected to boost offseason tourism, chamber director says

Staff and Tribal Council members join W. Ron Allen, Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe chairman and CEO, at a ceremony inducting him into the National Native American Hall of Fame, which took place in Oklahoma City on Nov. 1. Pictured, from left, are Self-Governance Legislative Associate Jennifer McLaughlin, Tribal Council members Dana Ward and Rochelle Blankenship, Allen and Loni Greninger, tribal vice chair and culture director. (Mike Dashiell/Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe)
Allen inducted into National Native American Hall of Fame

Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe’s chair and CEO, five others honored at Oklahoma City gala

Olympic Peninsula Bicycle Association (OPBA) members, on top right, Jean Robards and Frank Finney present a grant worth $3,969 to Sequim Cub Scout Pack 4490 led by Pack Leader Fran Olsen and scouts. The Scout Pack also received equipment for the Sequim Bike Rodeo to continue the educational event. (Olympic Peninsula Bicycle Association)
Bicycling Alliance disbands, distributes funds to local nonprofits

OPBA helped grow Tour de Lavender, bring bike rodeo to Sequim

Christine Leaver and her two daughters, Sullivan, 5, and Avery, 9, look over many Christmas ideas on Friday during the annual Christmas Cottage at the Vern Burton Community Center in Port Angeles. More than 34 different vendors fill the gym with holiday spirit. The event will continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Sunday. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Christmas Cottage

Christine Leaver and her two daughters, Sullivan, 5, and Avery, 9, look… Continue reading

Study: Beavers helping Elwha

Restoration efforts continue on nearshore

PA school district, tribal officials work to address students’ needs

Organizations sign two-year agreement to continue partnership

Garden Row Cafe staff in Jefferson Healthcare’s newly built kitchen, from the left: Aurora Kingslight, Shelly Perry, Aimee Smith, Michelle Poore, Teresa Schmidt, Jimmy Snyder, Arran Stark and Nick Collier. (Elijah Sussman/Peninsula Daily News)
Garden Row Cafe now open to public

Hospital restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner options

EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Agencies to review draft budgets for 2026

Meetings across the North Olympic Peninsula

Three injured in three-car collision south of Quilcene

Three people were transported to hospitals following a three-car collision… Continue reading

Michael Bannister of Bainbridge Island, an employee of Washington Conservation Corp, wheels a load of lupin and scotch broom to a waiting truck for disposal at a compost landfill in Port Townsend. The corps was at Fort Worden State Park, thinning out aggressive growing lupin and invasive scotch broom. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Scotch broom removal

Michael Bannister of Bainbridge Island, an employee of Washington Conservation Corp, wheels… Continue reading

Clallam PUD is planning facility

Utility under contract for land near airport

Port Townsend port commissioners to limit annual cruise ship dockings

Testimony includes surveys from citizens, Main Street program