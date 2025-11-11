Photo

Craft fair

Gwyn Gallis, left, helps Pauline Olsen at the Soroptimist booth at the Port Angeles Senior and Community Center during a holiday craft fair on Saturday. Soroptimists were even selling their annual Elegant Gourmet Coupon Book for $10. They can also be purchased at Blackbird Coffee House, Fogtown Coffee Bar, Jim’s Pharmacy, Odyssey Book Store, Sweet Spot Sequim and Sequim Shoe Repair. More than a dozen vendors filled the building for holiday shoppers. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

More than a dozen vendors filled the building for holiday shoppers.

Port of Port Townsend to host open house on airport plan
‘My Heart Is Good’ tells ‘an untold story’

